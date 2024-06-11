Raiders' Antonio Pierce Talks Christian Wilkins-Maxx Crosby Tandem
Ever since the Las Vegas Raiders signed defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in free agency, there's been constant chatter about how dangerous the Raiders' defensive line will be, particularly the duo of Wilkins and All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby.
It seems the tandem is already living up to the hype, as Raiders coach Antonio Pierce has seen Wilkins up close in practice.
Pierce discussed Wilkins and the one-two punch of him and Crosby when the head coach joined the "Raiders Roundtable" at the team's media day on Monday.
"The other day, we went over to the [Las Vegas] Aces, played a little basketball, little team bonding," Pierce said. "You know who the best player was? Christian Wilkins. Not even close. We're all sitting there like, 'What in the world is this?' 300-pound man dunking. ... But more importantly, the love, the leadership, the passion, the desire to win. We got to bring in winners. We got to bring in guys that want to win that's going to strain. There's two gentlemen in this building every day before coaches. Maxx Crosby, Christian Wilkins. They happen to be on the same D-line playing next to each other. God bless everybody else. Don't worry about our quarterbacks, buddy, worry about yours."
Wilkins and Crosby are two of the hardest-working defensive linemen in the league, and their effort translates to their play on the field every single game day.
"Just having Christian, again, along with Maxx, and how they work, the effort, their pursuit, the consistent perfection of chasing to be the best at their position," Pierce said. "You're foolish if you're not on the train and you're running with these guys. You guys will see here in a couple days as we go through minicamp, just watch them run. Just watch our guys, watch the effort, watch the passion, watch the bond, the excitement that they play with. That's been every day since we walked back in this building."
Wilkins spent his first five NFL seasons with the Miami Dolphins, who selected him in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft after his epic collegiate career with the Clemson Tigers.
