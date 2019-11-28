Gafford Elevated From Practice Squad

by Tom LaMarre

Wide receiver Rico Gafford was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster, the Oakland Raiders announced on Wednesday.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders released center Erik Magnuson to make room for Gafford.

The 5-10, 185-pound Gafford was signed to the Raiders’ practice squad at the end of the 2018 preseason and converted from defensive back to wide receiver. He spent 14 weeks on the practice squad before being activated for the last two games of the regular season, recording no statistics in the one game he played.

Gafford was signed last year by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming, where he played two seasons as a defensive back. He started 23 of the 27 games he played for the Cowboys and was credited with 103 tackles, six interceptions including one he returned for a touchdown, 11 passes defensed and three forced fumbles.

A second-team All-Mountain West Conference selection as a senior, Gafford spent his first two college seasons at Iowa Western Community College.

The 6-6, 300-pound Magnuson was signed by the San Francisco 49ers as a free agent out of Michigan, where he was selected first team All-Big Ten Conference as a senior in 2016, and spent two seasons with the 49ers. He started three of the nine games he played for the Niners.

Magnuson was waived/injured by the 49ers last August and signed with the Buffalo Bills, who placed him on their practice squad. The Raiders signed him off the Bills’ practice squad on Oct. 30.