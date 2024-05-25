Raiders' O'Connell: Antonio Pierce 'Has Been Awesome'
Las Vegas Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce is preparing for his first full season as head man of the Silver and Black.
Last season, Pierce took over midway through the year after Josh McDaniels’ firing. He helped turn the Raiders’ defense around and gave them a fighting chance at the postseason, capturing the hearts of players and fans.
One of Pierce's most significant moves when he took over was naming rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell the starter for the rest of the year. It was a bit of a surprising move, as the team had veterans Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer on the roster in front of him.
Despite this, Pierce showed confidence in O’Connell, and the rookie rewarded Pierce with solid play and gave himself a shot to be the starter in 2024.
O’Connell joined defensive end Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush with Maxx Crosby, to talk about his excitement level for Pierce’s first full season.
“A.P. has been awesome since I took over,” he said. “Even before, in the preseason, he would talk to us before our three preseason games, he would come and talk to the rookies, him and our receiver coach would. From then, obviously, I knew who he was from him playing, but was super well-spoken and said some things that really resonated. So, I’m like, ‘I really like what this guy is talking about.’”
O’Connell said Pierce took a risk starting him, but believes that risk paid off.
“When he took over was much of the same. For him to take over is a huge pressure for him in the middle of the season, him being in his young coaching career in the NFL. To do that and then to put in a rookie quarterback, that’s a big leap of faith.”
O’Connell believes he and Pierce are bound together after their shared experience last season.
“I owe A.P. a lot. Just to give me the opportunity I had last year, I think we’re definitely kind of tied together in what happened last year. Man, he supported me from the beginning, gave me tidbits; he also came up to me and said, ‘I don’t play quarterback; I don’t know what it’s like to play quarterback, but here’s what I see from my position, X, Y, and Z.’ And so, I appreciate his honesty, his openness to be honest with me.”
O’Connell now has to show Pierce he has what it takes to be the starter in 2024.
