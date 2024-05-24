Raiders OC Luke Getsy on How the Offense is Evolving
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy knew he would have plenty to work with when Las Vegas hired him in February. After the Raiders' offseason and draft, Getsy has an offense that could potentially be elite at his disposal.
One big addition to the offense was tight end Brock Bowers, who taken No. 13 in the 2024 NFL Draft. Bowers is considered by many to be a generational talent at his position. Bowers is explosive as a playmaker and nearly as prolific as a lineman in his blocking. But for Getsy, big additions to his offense won't change the course he is taking the Raiders' attack.
"I think there's certain things that are kind of non-negotiable with your play style -- the mindset that you want to bring no matter what style of play you have to have," Getsy told reporters on Tuesday. "And fortunately, I've been around a lot of really good football coaches that have kind of exposed me to a lot of different styles of play and different ways of approaching teams and finding different ways to attack the different styles of defense that we face each week. So, that's never going to change and I think the part of our job is, you can go into Week 3 thinking you have one style of roster and then Week 4 you can be in a completely different [situation].
"We had completely two different styles of [quarterbacks] in Chicago, you go into different games and you have different ways of playing the game. And so that part of it is all real and I think the most important thing is finding a way to maximize the type of guy that you have, figuring out what they do well and that's what the phase that we're in [is] right now. We're all trying to figure each other out, figure out what we do best."
Getsy also has interior offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson to work with as well. Powers-Johnson was widely considered a steal, like Bowers. Getsy's offense could see one of two quarterbacks lead it -- Aidan O'Connell or Gardner Minshew. One can expect that no matter who wins the quarterback battle, the mindset of the offense will remain unchanged.
