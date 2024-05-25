Raiders OL Thayer Munford Ready to Play in New System
The Las Vegas Raiders enter this season with a new offensive coordinator and a new offensive line coach. They also enter the season with almost an entirely new offensive line along the offensive side. Although offensive tackle Thayer Munford has played admirably for the Raiders over the last few seasons, he is now slated to be the team’s starting right offensive tackle. He will be learning a new offense under new Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy. Munford says he feels completely different from his first season in the league.
"Night and day difference,” Munford said. “Night and day difference from my first year, my second year, to now. Now, I'm like, 'Alright, I know I can play. I know I can go against one of the best, especially with Maxx [Crosby] and anybody else that we're going to play this year.' And I know what I can do, so all I have to do now is actually meet my potential and actually do it and help everybody else out on the team as well."
Munford believes the offensive line will need to adjust a bit. However, his familiarity with the offensive game plan and ability to play both left and right tackle give him confidence that he’ll be up for the challenge.
"A little bit, but there is a new system that we have, and I've been in my mindset mostly on the right, but also have my mindset on the left too just in case something does happen to like Kolton [Miller] or [Andrus] Peat of course,” Munford said. “But I'm always going to be ready for the left no matter what. It actually picked up pretty well because it's the same system that I'm used to back in Ohio State because we were more like spread back at Ohio State. It's pretty good."
Munford has fully bought into the changes coming for the Raiders’ offense.
"The reason why I bought in so early was because when I was at Ohio State, they always taught us to actually go get it,” Munford said. “And ever since I got here, I will always went to go get it, and I got to picked late, and I always what to prove people wrong. I've been proving people wrong all my life, and I'm going to keep doing that."
