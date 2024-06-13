Thayer Munford Jr. Must Prove Raiders' Coaching Staff Right
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Thayer Munford Jr. looks like the favorite to be the starter at right tackle in 2024.
He has some competition, potentially including former Pro Bowler Andrus Peat or third-round rookie DJ Glaze. But Munford took 521 snaps last season for the Silver and Black, according to Pro Football Focus, so he is the most experienced returning Raider competing for the job.
There was lots of outside noise throughout the offseason that the Raiders needed to upgrade heavily at right tackle ahead of the 2024 season.
However, the team did not make any significant additions at that position, signaling that they believe Munford is the man for the job this season and in the future.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce has spoken highly of Munford since his interim tenure in 2023. He has praised his work ethic and competitiveness as the team looks for its starter at right tackle.
It’s possible Glaze could unseat Munford with an impressive offseason, but as of now, it appears the starting right tackle job is Munford’s to lose.
So, how does Munford cash in on the trust his coaching staff is showing in him?
It starts by improving as a pass blocker. The Raiders are going to start Aidan O’Connell or Gardner Minshew II at quarterback this season, so Munford’s job as a blocker becomes extra important. Neither O’Connell nor Minshew are players known for extending plays with their legs, so they will both need clean pockets.
Munford earned just a 59.2 pass-blocking grade from PFF for his 2023 season. If he wants to keep his starting job, he will need to improve at coming out of his snap and getting set against some of the top pass rushers in the AFC West.
What better way to improve as a pass blocker than by going against defensive end Maxx Crosby every day in practice? Crosby, one of the best defensive players in the league, can help Munford improve when he faces some of the other best pass rushers.
This Raiders' coaching staff has believed in Munford since they took over. Now, it’s up to Munford to cash in on why they have believed in him from the start.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.