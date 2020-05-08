Raiders Re-Sign WR Keelan Doss

by Tom LaMarre

The Las Vegas Raiders announced the re-signing of wide receiver Keelan Doss and also confirmed the signings of three more undrafted free agents that were reported in the media earlier.

The 6-3, 215-pound Doss was signed by the Raiders last year as an undrafted free agent out of UC Davis, but was released right before the regular season started and signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad.

Doss was resigned by the Raiders a few weeks later and played in 14 games, catching 11 passes for 133 yards and no touchdowns.

After playing at Alameda High, not far from the Raiders’ practice field when they played in Oakland, Doss caught 321 passes for 4,069 yards and 28 touchdowns in four seasons at UC Davis. He set school records of 29 total touchdowns and 4,218 all-purpose yards.

Doss was projected to be taken between the third and fifth rounds of the 2019 NFL Draft, but went undrafted.

The Raiders also confirmed the signings of wide receiver Siaosi Mariner of Utah State, defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk of Michigan State and kicker Dominik Eberle of Utah State.

The 6-2, 195-pound Mariner played two years at Utah before finishing his college career with two seasons at Utah State. He made 17 catches for 209 yards and one touchdown as a junior, and 63 receptions for 987 yards and 10 scores last season for the Aggies.

The 6-4, 300-pound Panasiuk started 41 of his 51 career games at defensive tackle in four seasons for Michigan State, making 100 tackles including 18 for losses, with four sacks for 26 yards, four pass break-ups, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

The 6-2, 190-pound Eberle broke several Utah State records by scoring 359 career points, an average of 8.34 points per game, making 64 field goals in 81 attempts and 167 extra points without a miss. He kicked three field goals of more than 50 yards in a 2018 game against New Mexico State.