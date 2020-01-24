Raiders Sign CB Ken Crawley

by Tom LaMarre

After re-signing cornerback Nevin Lawson on a one-year deal, the Las Vegas Raiders added another corner, signing Ken Crawley to reserve/future contract.

The 6-1, 180-pound Crawley spent last season with the Miami Dolphins, making two starts in four appearances before being placed on the Reserve/Injured List. He was released by the Dolphins before the end of the season.

Crawley was signed by the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado in 2016 and made the Saints’ roster coming out of training camp before becoming a starter in his second season. He started 23 games during his three seasons with the Saints.

After signing a one-year contract with New Orleans before last season, Crawley was waived after one game and signed with the Dolphins.

Crawley has made 134 combined tackles (121 solo), 31 pass breakups and one interception in 43 appearances and 25 starts during his NFL career.

The Raiders also signed defensive end Kendal Vickers to a reserve/future contract.

The 6-3, 295-pound Vickers was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018 and spent last season with the Tennessee Titans, but has yet to play in an NFL game.