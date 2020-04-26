Raiders Sign Six Undrafted Free Agents

by Tom LaMarre

After selecting seven players in the NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders had four remaining roster spots remaining and reportedly have more than filled them by signing six undrafted free agents.

The means some players will be released soon since the Raiders are two over the roster limit.

According to media reports, the Raiders signed linebacker Javin White of hometown UNLV, wide receiver Saiosi Mariner and kicker Dominik Eberle of Utah State, long snapper Liam McCullough of Ohio State, tight end Nick Bowers of Penn State and defensive lineman Mike Panasiuk of Michigan State.

White’s signing was reported on Twitter by UNLV, Mariner’s by the Houston Chronicle, McCullough’s by the Columbus Dispatch, Panasiuk’s by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and Bowers’ and Eberle’s by the Las Vegas Sun.

The 6-3, 205-pound White, who was defensive captain for the UNLV, could play linebacker or safety for the Raiders after making 79 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions as a senior for the Rebels.

White could be a Raiders fan since he played at McClymonds High in Oakland.

The 6-2, 195-pound Mariner split his two-year major college career between Utah and Utah State, making 17 catches for 209 yards and one touchdown for the Utes in 2018, and 63 receptions for 987 yards and 10 scores last season for the Aggies.

The 6-2, 190-pound Eberle broke several Utah State records with 359 career points, an average of 8.34 points per game, 64 field goals in 81 attempts and 167 extra points without a miss. He made three fields goals of more than 50 yards in a 2018 game against New Mexico State.

The 6-4, 265-pound Bowers is a strong blocker who was plagued by injuries in his career at Penn State, missing one full season. He caught 10 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns as a senior.

The 6-4, 300-pound Panasiuk started 41 of his 51 career games at defensive tackle in four seasons for Michigan State, making 100 tackles including 18 for 61 yards in losses, with four sacks for 26 yards, four pass break-ups, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Panasiuk helped the Spartans rank No. 1 in the FBS in rushing defense in 2018 and No. 2 in 2017.

The 6-2, 237-pound McCullough made 577 consecutive good snaps on kicks in 54 games over four seasons for Ohio State. He was a finalist for the 2019 Patrick Mannelly Award, which goes annually to the top long snapper in the nation, and played in the 2019 U.S. Army All-America game.