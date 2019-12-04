Raiders Sign 3 Players to Practice Squad

by Tom LaMarre

The Oakland Raiders signed wide receiver De’Mornay Pierson-El, defensive back Jordan Brown and tight end Cole Wick to their practice squad, the team announced on Wednesday.

In corresponding moves, linebacker Quentin Poling and offensive lineman Kyle Kalis were released from the practice squad. In addition, tight end Eric Saubert was signed off the Oakland practice squad by the Chicago Bears.

The 5-9, 185-pound Pierson-El was signed by the Washington Redskins as a free agent out of Nebraska last year and waived a month later. He signed with the Raiders earlier this year, but released in the final cuts before the regular season.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Brown was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the seventh round (No. 223 overall) in the NFL Draft out of South Dakota State, but was waived in the final roster cuts. He signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars at the end of October, but released late last month.

The 6-6, 257-pound Wick was signed by the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent out of University of the Incarnate Word and had two receptions for 16 yards before his rookie season was ended by a knee injury. The Lions cut him at the start of the 2018 season, but he was signed by the San Francisco 49ers and played in five games without catching a pass before being waived. He signed with the Tennessee Titans, but waived at the end training camp this season.

The 6-4, 206-pound Kalis, who can play center and guard, was signed by the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan in 2017, but was released before the season started and also has spent time with the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns.

The 6-1, 235-pound Poling was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round (No. 227 overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft and spent last season on the practice squad before being waived/injured by the Dolphins in September and signed with the Raiders.

The 6-5, 253-pound Saubert was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the fifth round (No. 174 overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Drake and caught five passes for 48 yards last season for the Falcons. He was traded to the New England Patriots last August, but was waived in the final roster spots and signed to the Raiders’ practice squad.