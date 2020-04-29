Raiders Waive RB Mark Thompson

by Tom LaMarre

The Las Vegas waived running back Mark Thompson, who was signed to a reserve/future contract early in January.

The 6-1, 235-pound Thompson was signed by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2018. He played in only 14 games in two seasons for the Gators, rushing for 596 yards and five touchdowns on 126 carries, in addition to catching 16 passes for 184 yards and one score.

In two years at Dodge City Community College in Kansas, Thompson rushed for 1,758 yards and 26 touchdowns on 352 carries, and was named second team NJCAA All-American as a sophomore.

Thompson spent his rookie season on the Ravens’ practice squad and was with the Detroit Lions’ practice squad last season before signing with the Raiders. He has never played in an NFL game.