Raiders Waive RB Mark Thompson

Tom LaMarre

The Las Vegas waived running back Mark Thompson, who was signed to a reserve/future contract early in January.

The 6-1, 235-pound Thompson was signed by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2018. He played in only 14 games in two seasons for the Gators, rushing for 596 yards and five touchdowns on 126 carries, in addition to catching 16 passes for 184 yards and one score.

His biggest moment at Florida came when he scored on an 85-yard touchdown pass against Iowa in the 1986 Outback Bowl, the longest scoring pass in the game’s history and the second-longest in school history.

In two years at Dodge City Community College in Kansas, Thompson rushed for 1,758 yards and 26 touchdowns on 352 carries, and was named second team NJCAA All-American as a sophomore.

Thompson spent his rookie season on the Ravens’ practice squad and was with the Detroit Lions’ practice squad last season before signing with the Raiders. He has never played in an NFL game.

