REPORT: Rosters of Two Raiders Arch Rivals Ranked Among League's Worst
The Las Vegas Raiders have been overlooked by most of the media at large throughout the offseason. The Raiders have improved from where they were at the end of last season, which saw a marked improvement under head coach Antonio Pierce, going 5-4.
The 33rd Team's Ian Valentino made a list of the 10 worst rosters in the league entering 2024. The Raiders were included at No. 10. However, two AFC West rivals fared worse than the Silver and Black.
The Los Angeles Chargers slotted in at No. 8.
"The good parts are obvious," Valentino wrote. "Justin Herbert will play behind an improved offensive line, and the defense added some quality depth pieces to protect against injuries. However, the Chargers didn't have much money to work with, so they couldn't fill every need with a proven starter. Almost every positional group has at least one major role available in 2024. ... The Chargers could see everything go right, with Quentin Johnston a star in Year 2, JK Dobbins fully healthy, and [Joey] Bosa playing at an MVP level. If those question marks don't play out favorably, then the unheralded receivers, limited running back talent, and young depth along the defense will be pushed beyond their capabilities. ... Expect a transition year as Harbaugh looks for guys who can survive beyond his first season."
The Chargers will be completely different team from last season with the addition of head coach Jim Harbaugh. They will likely be the bigger threat to the Raiders than the next rival that appeared on Valentino's list, the Denver Broncos. The Broncos came in at No. 3.
"The offensive line is a clear strength for the Denver Broncos, but a whole host of concerns exist outside of it," Valentino wrote. "The Broncos were only a quarterback away for years, but roster churn, cap-induced cuts, and injuries have thinned this roster. ... Recent Day 2 picks like Marvin Mims Jr., Drew Sanders, and Riley Moss have to start showing they can produce for the Broncos to become more than a moderately interesting rebuilding project. Nik Bonitto broke out with eight sacks in 2023, so there's hope for a young cast of players entering their first year of real opportunity.
"However, it's hard to rank Denver higher when the team doesn't appear to have a single Pro Bowl candidate outside of Patrick Surtain II."
The Broncos need to hit when it comes to quarterback, Valentino wrote. They drafted rookie Bo Nix in the first round (he was called "undraftable" by one expert), and Nix is paired with Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham.
The Raiders have been built to beat the Kansas City Chiefs. Their other two AFC West opponents should be tallies in the win column. The Chargers a little more formidable, the Broncos less so.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.