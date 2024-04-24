Super Bowl-Winning QB's Comprehensive Ranking of 2024 Quarterback Class
As the Las Vegas Raiders approach the 2024 NFL Draft, we have reported on the options at quarterback and what the Raiders might do. With Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II on the roster -- two proven starters -- the Raiders don't need a quarterback as much as other teams do.
The 2024 quarterback class has been scrutinized more than most.
14-year NFL veteran quarterback Drew Stanton might have more expertise than anyone when it comes to the evaluating position. Stanton won a Super Bowl and mentored several successful NFL quarterbacks, including those who were taken first overall -- Matthew Stafford, Andrew Luck and Baker Mayfield.
Now, Stanton evaluates talent for teams looking to draft a quarterback.
Stanton has his own system of rating quarterbacks. He looks at 15 traits -- arm strength, short accuracy, medium accuracy, long accuracy, command, toughness, processing, eyes, vision, footwork, escape ability, poise, "it" factor, upside and risk of injury. He grades each trait on a scale of 1 to 7. The maximum score a prospect can earn is 105.
Stanton also has what he calls a "crucial" score. He talked to experts and executives around the league and narrowed down what the five most crucial traits are -- short, medium and long accuracy, vision and "it" factor.
Stanton grades his crucial score on the same scale. The maximum a prospect can earn is 35.
Stanton used his metrics to determine which quarterbacks should be selected Day 1 (first round), Day 2 (rounds 2-3), Day 3 (rounds 4-7) or go undrafted.
Within those tiers, Stanton gave each quarterback a projection -- Franchise QB, Superior Backup or Developmental Backup.
Stanton joined our Hondo Carpenter Sr. on the "Las Vegas Insider Podcast" to discuss this quarterback class' evaluation.
These were Stanton's findings.
Day 1
1. JJ McCarthy, Michigan
Franchise QB
Total Score: 92/105
Crucial Score: 31/35
McCarthy was Stanton's No. 1 quarterback in the draft.
"It's not just what you see on tape," Stanton said. " ... he is the best quarterback in this draft for a lot of different reasons. The most important thing about playing the quarterback position is leadership. And JJ McCarthy has that in spades. ... He also has an unbelievable skill set. He wasn't asked to do a ton when he was at Michigan -- but at the same time he won football games."
Stanton said he was even more impressed with McCarthy when he saw him play in person against Ohio State. Stanton compared McCarthy to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
"He's going to go into whatever franchise drafts him, and he's going to change it," Stanton said.
2. Drake Maye, North Carolina
Franchise QB
Total Score: 91/105
Crucial Score: 31/35
Maye graded out just below McCarthy to be Stanton's second-ranked quarterback.
Stanton defended Maye's playmaking ability despite his "pocket passer" label. He knocked the hype surrounding the 40-yard dash and explained why the three-cone and 5-10-5 shuttle drills were more proper measurements.
"Playing in a phone booth -- that's what quarterback is about," Stanton said. " ... Being comfortable when you're uncomfortable. Can you get off-platform and get back on platform and make a throw?
"Or, if you don't have the luxury of getting back on platform, can you still make that throw? Drake Maye checks all of those boxes."
3. Caleb Williams, USC
Franchise QB
Total Score: 89/105
Crucial Score: 30/35
Stanton noted concerns in Williams' leadership intangibles. He found it to be the opposite of Baker Mayfield -- the first overall pick he mentored in Cleveland.
"Everything I heard from Baker's teammates is that they absolutely loved him," Stanton said. "I knew that was the guy who was going to have the ability to change a franchise and have that success. Is Caleb Williams that guy? I don't know.
"He's already talking about how many Super Bowl rings he wants to win."
Stanton said the red flags are also on the tape.
"He's trying to extend plays he doesn't need to extend," he said. "He's trying to hold onto the football much longer than he ever needs to."
Stanton acknowledged Williams' tools -- but had concerns about the translation of the skills from college to the NFL.
Day 2
4. Jayden Daniels, LSU
Superior Backup
Total Score: 83/105
Crucial Score: 28/35
Stanton had concerns about Daniels' frame and how it increased his risk of injury.
"Daniels is very slightly built," Stanton said. "Even though you might be fast, those hits add up."
Stanton thought Daniels had a great arm and athleticism -- but would need to work on his mechanics to improve his accuracy.
Stanton gave Daniels a 5 for his vision grade.
"I want to see him process more," Stanton said. "I want to see him have to go through a read and progression."
5. Michael Penix Jr., Washington
Superior Backup
Total Score: 80/105
Critical Score: 27/35
Like many, Stanton's had concerns about Penix's four season-ending injuries.
"The injuries are the biggest thing," Stanton said. "You don't know what you're going to get when he shows up."
Stanton also found Penix's release to be slow -- and when off-platform Penix had poor mechanics and accuracy. Penix's footwork was subject to criticism.
"To me, everything is a step slow, a step late," Stanton said. "In this league, you don't have that luxury."
Day 3
6. Devin Leary, Kentucky
Superior Backup
Total Score: 79/105
Crucial Score: 27/35
Stanton saw some Mayfield in Leary's game.
"Just the way that he plays, the way he plays with emotion ... you make a minor adjustment here, or a little tweak there, or you put better supporting casts around him -- and you're like 'this kid's got a chance ... to be really, really freaking good," Stanton said.
Stanton liked what he saw from Leary during the East-West Shrine Game. He cited a 'live' arm, athleticism, and poise as what stood out in the Kentucky quarterback.
"A team that drafts him is going to be very fortunate to be able to have a guy that they can hopefully develop."
7. Spencer Rattler, South Carolina
Developmental Backup
Total Score: 75/105
Crucial Score: 26/35
Stanton said Rattler had the skill-set to warrant his ascent up draft boards. Rattler also had a great Senior Bowl.
"My biggest hesitation with [Rattler] is that every single game you watch you go 'What is he doing?'," Stanton said.
If Rattler didn't have so many head-scratching moments on the field, Stanton would have him as an earlier pick. Stanton also saw red flags in Rattler's maturity and his conduct off the field.
Stanton believed the best outcome for Rattler was to go to a team with a veteran quarterback "that can show him how to be a pro."
8. Jordan Travis, Florida State
Developmental Backup
Total Score: 75/105
Crucial Score: 27/35
Stanton loved Travis' winning pedigree as a signal caller and his intangibles.
"It comes down to winning and losing football games," Stanton said.
Stanton cited the overtime win against Clemson as eye-opening to Travis' ability in the clutch and his leadership.
Stanton saw habits Travis needs to "clean up." The flaws in Travis' game -- like protecting the ball -- are fixable.
"He's a guy I would be very comfortable investing in," Stanton said.
Desirable Free Agent
9. Kedon Slovis, BYU
Developmental Backup
Total Score: 75/105
Crucial Score: 25/35
Stanton compared Slovis to San Fransisco 49ers' quarterback Brock Purdy.
"You watch him throw mechanically, he does all these things," Stanton said. "The biggest knocks on Brock Purdy were his athleticism -- which is now showing up to be greater than most people thought, and his arm strength."
Slovis' mechanics and footwork jumped out at Stanton -- they facilitated accuracy. His anticipation when passing was a big plus as well.
10. Bo Nix, Oregon
Developmental Backup
Total Score: 72/105
Crucial Score: 25/35
What Stanton saw in Nix was the capability to look good, but the consistency was minimal. The translation of Nix's skills to the NFL level was a big question mark. The biggest concern was Nix's upside.
Nix didn't have to push the ball down the field at Oregon, and that was a red flag for Stanton. There were issues when it came to mechanics, especially in Nix's footwork.
"When you've really got to put your hand in the fire and say 'is this the guy I'd want to draft?' -- I'm not feeling comfortable saying that," Stanton said.
Click here to watch Stanton's full analysis.
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
