Raiders Witnessing the Carr-Adams Connection

The Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller was asked about the Derek Carr-Davante Adams connection on the Rich Eisen Show and his reaction was surprisingly appealing.

It’s been over a week since the Silver and Black concluded one of their training exercise camps, and while the players weren’t wearing any pads, they still got to witness the anticipated Carr-Adams connection.

“I’ve seen a large number of touchdown connections between the two over the matter of the last month and a half. But you can tell if something isn’t particularly precise, how quick they adjust and fix it,” Waller told Rich Eisen on his show on Monday.

The two may have played college ball together back in the day but according to Waller, it seems like they never missed a beat.

Of course, the two train together during the offseason.

“You can tell that connection that’s been there for years, is already taking place and it’s already paying off for them as far as how they adjust and how they step out there and dominate,” added Waller.

For the most part, the connection has been really exciting to watch.

It’s been a little over a week for the Raiders to digest the reunion of the All-Pro wide receiver and the Raiders starting quarterback.

Adams, the All-Pro wide receiver was traded from the Green Bay Packers this offseason, while Carr has stayed put with another contract extension.

There’s no doubt the two have a connection on and off the field, but one thing Waller has noticed about the two, is the level of skill Adams possesses as a pass catcher.

“Davante Adams is probably the smoothest mover on the football field I've ever seen in my life,” said Waller.

“I don’t even know how to describe it, it’s not like over the top freakiness but what he does have, explosion and quickness but it’s just nobody can really dictate the pace at which he moves…Watching his release and move to his route so fluently, I’ve never seen anything like it,” added Waller.

There’s no “I” in Waller, but there is a “W’ in wins and that's exactly what the Raiders are trying to do with all the added weapons.

All the attention may have been on what the Carr-Adams reunion is going to look like come the regular season, but as Waller has mentioned before in the offseason, this teams’ success will be based on how they distribute the ball unselfishly across all the playmakers on this Raiders team.

“I haven’t had to do it because he’s putting it up there to everybody,” said Waller on how he hasn’t had the need to ask Carr to pass the ball to him.

Depending on who the defense turns their focus on, Carr has rightfully been able to distribute the ball to everyone on the field.

This offseason has shown us a lot to be excited about, and Raider Nation has a good reason to be excited about, especially the Carr-Adams connection and how the offense will look at the start of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers.

