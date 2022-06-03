Adams and Carr Reunion was Five Years in the Making

Brother of Raiders quarterback brought out some good intel on what reunited Derek Carr and Davante Adams in Las Vegas.

The reunion of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and wide receiver Davante Adams was close to happening five years ago.

David Carr, brother of Raiders quarterback, was a guest on the Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday and brought out some of the details why Adams decided to reunite with his college teammate in Las Vegas.

“It’s been something that they’ve tried to make happen for five years now since Davante signed his contract extension several years ago with the [Green Bay] Packers,” said Carr on the Rich Eisen Show. “Derek was pushing to get him there and Davante was really close. A couple of years ago, they were really close to making that happen.”

Adams, who was drafted in the second-round (53rd overall) out of Fresno State in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers, signed a four-year, $58 million contract extension with the Packers back in December 2017.

At that time, he proceeded to play out his rookie contract before resigning with the Packers.

Nearly five-years later, we hear from Carr that the Raiders were very close to signing Adams at that time. The thought of teaming up with Carr in Oakland could have had Adams playing nearly 40 minutes away from his hometown of Redwood City.

Instead, Adams would stay in Green Bay and continue to play with the back-to-back MVP, Aaron Rodgers.

“It was almost surreal because it never really happened that you absolutely get to pull off something like this, where guys who have known each other since they were basically teenagers, get to play and obviously they’ve gotten to the points in their careers and now find themselves back together,” added Carr.

Despite all the signs that Adams wanted to leave Green Bay, the Packers would use its franchise tag to retain him at the start of 2022 free agency.

He wasn’t satisfied with how the Packers dealt his contract negotiations, and was asked to be traded to the Raiders.

The Raiders would give up a few first and second round picks and after completing the trade, Adams would sign a five-year, $140 million contract with the Raiders.

Both players have been anticipating the move for quite some time already, that it was about time for the two to reunite and recreate their college success at the NFL-level.

