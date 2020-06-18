RaiderMaven
Raiders Jalen Richard Much More Than a Football Player

Tom LaMarre

Running back Jalen Richard of the Las Vegas Raiders came across the video of George Floyd dying at the hands of Minneapolis police last month on social media and, like most people, he was moved by what he saw.

Before he watched the video, Richard wasn’t aware that police officer Derek Chauvin pressed a knee into the back of Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, or until he died, but as he watched he was filled with emotion.

“It had me feeling some type of way,” Richard said in an interview with The Athletic. “It’s so many other names and so many other instances of Black people getting killed by the police. It’s crazy because it almost becomes the norm to see on social media, which is outrageous. That’s why we’re at the point where we at now.”

Richard also posted this message on Twitter: “Stand for something or fall for anything #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd. Change is needed … To the Floyd family, the entire Richard family extends our condolences in this troubling time. We pray that you find healing and solace, and know that you will remain in our hearts. We must take action to support and care for our people while fighting for equality and justice simultaneously, therefore all the revenue from my partnership with Real Talk Live will be donated in support of your family.”

Richard’s dealings with Real Talk Live, a platform that allows fans to interact with their favorite public figures, came about through Privé, a company of which he has co-ownership along with Rafiy Cromwell, who was a defensive back at Slippery Rock University and met Richard while they were training for the 2016 NFL Combine.

This is just the latest in a number of generous actions made by Richard, who earlier this year was recognized by the NFL along with other players who were making contributions in their communities for helping out during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Richard, a graduate of Southern Mississippi who last month earned a business certificate from Harvard, was mentioned because he has been funding gas cards for volunteers who are delivering food to low-income families and children in the Louisiana community affected by Covid-19.

“Football is what I do, but football is only goin’ be here for so long,” said Richard, who also holds a free football camp for youngsters annually in his hometown of Alexandria, La. “You got to set yourself up for things that you might want to do and might want to venture off to once you’re done. It’s only going to be a portion of our lives. I got a long life to live, so I’m just doing things and trying to be creative.

“For me, football has been everything to get me to this point. I understand that it’s not goin’ be there every day, so I got to find things that I like to do and things I enjoy. And, be an entrepreneur.”

In addition to helping others.

