Ruggs Reportedly Sustains Thigh Injury

Henry Ruggs III was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 12th pick of the first round in 2020 NFL Draft out of Alabama.USA TODAY Sports photo

Tom LaMarre

by Tom LaMarre

Rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, the first pick of the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft, is recovering from a serious injury he reportedly sustained recently while helping a friend move.

Ruggs, who was selected with the 12th pick of the first round out of Alabama, punctured one of his thighs so severely that his femoral artery almost burst, according to the report. Had the artery burst, the injury could have proved to be life threatening.

The injury reportedly was first disclosed on a message board on 247Sports.com.

“Henry Ruggs III’s thigh was punctured helping a friend move. He was caught between a trailer and truck. It missed his femoral artery by an inch per 247/Sports. Good news he is totally fine,” Mitchell Renz of Chat Sports posted on Twitter.

Sources close to the Raiders confirmed that Ruggs was injured and is expected to recover without any problems, and Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal wrote on Twitter: “From what I’m told, all good and he’ll be fine.”

The 5-11, 188-pound Ruggs posted the fastest time in the 40-yard dash, 4.27 seconds, at the NFL Combine this year.

Ruggs left Alabama after his junior year and declared himself available for the NFL Draft after catching 40 passes for 746 yards and seven touchdowns last season. As a sophomore, Ruggs made 46 catches for 741 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Ruggs played opposite wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who was rated the top receiver in the draft by some analysts, and was selected with the 15th pick of the first round by the Denver Broncos.

