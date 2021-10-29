Yannick Ngakoue Everything the Raiders Hoped For

Yannick Ngakoue has been everything the Las Vegas Raiders had hoped he would be, on and off the field.

The Las Vegas Raiders front office made a massive makeover this offseason hoping to turn the defensive line around, and it's paying off.

It seems like every week; a different player is racking multiple sacks a game.

Yannick Ngakoue, Solomon Thomas, Quinton Jefferson, the list goes on. Every single player brought in this offseason has made a considerable impact.

"Simple, it starts in practice with Coach (Rod) Marenelli, the way he pushes us as a D-line and also coach (Gus) Bradley as the whole unit. He demands greatness and that's what we try to push for each other and every day," said Ngakoue.

Ngakoue finished last week's game against the Eagles with four tackles, two sacks, and two pass deflections.

Team captain Maxx Crosby has credited Ngakoue for his growth and success, but that guidance goes both ways; Crosby has helped Ngakoue become a better player.

"That's my brother; I'm gonna speak on how he's helped me. He's helped me with the way we practice. We always compete with each other, from our get-offs to how clean we eat, to all the way to how much extra work we put in our practices," said Ngakoue on how Crosby has helped him be a better player on and off the field.

This sign of respect goes beyond the line of competition, "You watch practice, we're the last two guys to leave, I always notice him looking at me and trying to figure out how he can compete and I'm always doing the same thing trying to look at him to figure out how I can compete and that's what I love about him. He's a guy that bust his ass every day, I see a lot of myself in him and that's why he's having tremendous success," added Ngakoue.

The Raiders have a great dynamic duo lining up every Sunday, causing havoc to opposing teams.

Their competitiveness has pushed each other to have massive success on the field, and no doubt in creating one of the best pass-rushing duos in the NFL, if not the best.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter