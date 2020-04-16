TE Foster Moreau's Rehab Going Well

by Tom LaMarre

Tight end Foster Moreau, who was one of the real finds for the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft, is progressing well from surgery on his left knee that cut short his rookie season, according to General Manager Mike Mayock.

The 6-4, 256-pound Moreau, who played at LSU, has been conducting his rehab at the Tigers’ training facility in Baton Rogue, La.

“Foster is doing really well,” Mayock told reporters. “He’s been in Baton Rouge, obviously he’s an LSU guy. He’s been rehabbing there at LSU. He’s ahead of schedule.

“If you know the kind of kid that Foster Moreau is, you know he’s working his tail off. If anybody can come back and be ready for training camp coming off that ACL, it’s going to be Foster. He’s done great.

“ … Hopefully (Foster) is going to be 100 percent day one.”

After the Raiders lost tight end Jared Cook in free agency to the New Orleans Saints before last season, Darren Waller stepped in at tight end to become quarterback Derek Carr’s favorite receiver with 90 receptions for 1,145 yards and three touchdowns.

Moreau, who will be 23 on May 6, took the No. 2 spot and was used in Coach Jon Gruden’s double tight end offense. He became a dependable red zone option for Carr, finishing with 21 receptions on 25 targets for 174 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games, including starts.

However, Moreau’s season ended when he was injured in a December game against the Tennessee Titans after being tackled when he caught a pass in the third quarter.

Moreau, who was selected to Pro Football Focus’ All-Rookie team, should benefit from the presence of 35-year-old Jason Witten, an 11-time All-Pro with the Dallas Cowboys, on the Raiders roster this season.

The Raiders selected Moreau in the fourth round with the 137th overall pick of the draft after he was the LSU starter at tight end as a junior and senior, making 52 receptions for 629 yards and six touchdowns in 49 career games, including 32 starts.