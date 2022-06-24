Week 3 Preview: Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans

The Raiders visit the Tennessee Titans in Week 3, who have added a strong tight end in their past draft.

With the regular season just a couple of months away, we here at Sports Illustrated’s Raider Maven will preview all the opponents for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Week 3 sees the Las Vegas Raiders back on the road visiting the Tennesse Titans.

All Eyes on TE Chig Okonkwo

Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo has been making strides during mandatory mini-camp.

Selected in the fourth round by the Titans, the 6-foot-3, 238-pound tight end caught three touchdowns on Day 1 and made an additional grab in the red zone on Day 2.

"I think I have progressed a ton, especially when it comes to other things," Okonkwo said via the Titans. "You have to learn, you have to think, you have to see fronts, you have to be able to know the plays. … In that aspect, I think I've grown a ton since I've been here."

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill also likes what he sees from the rookie tight end.

"Chig's done a great job for us," Tannehill said via the Titans. "He's made some big strides this spring. I'm proud of the way he's come in, learned what to do, and we'll continue to push him on that. But just physically, to see his size, his strength, his speed, how he's able to play through contact, he definitely gives us another weapon."

Last season, he started all three games for the Maryland Terrapins, finishing with 52 receptions for 447 yards, good for second on the team. He booked a team-best five touchdowns.

Okonowo also made a spot for himself in the record books booking the second-most receptions by a tight end in program history.

As for now, Okonowo says he’s excited to continue making the progress he has started.

Okonowo is expected to be the second tight end target behind Titans tight end Austin Hooper.

The Raiders will need to keep a close eye on the Titans' tight end corps come Week 3.

