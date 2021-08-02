Tim Berbenich Promoted on Jon Gruden's Staff

Las Vegas Raiders Jon Gruden has promoted Tim Berbenich to replace Kirby Wilson as the Silver and Black running backs coach for 2021.

The Las Vegas Raiders have promoted Tim Berbenich to lead the running back group that currently consists of Josh Jacobs, Jalen Richard, and newly added Kenyan Drake.

Offensive quality control coach Tim Berbenich will assume the duties and responsibilities as the running backs coach after Kirby Wilson suddenly retired last week. While temporary for the 2021 season, it could be extended longer.

Berberich entered his third season as the Raiders offensive quality control coach before being promoted.

The story was first reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network:

During his tenure as the quality control coach, he helped guide the Raiders to improve offensively in many major statistical categories.

Some of the categories include; starting quarterback Derek Carr's passing yards, touchdown passes, and QBR and guiding star running back Josh Jacobs to surpass 1,000 yards rushing yards last season.

With the Silver and Black, he is bringing 17 years of NFL experience. Berberich is also in his second stint on Head Coach Jon Gruden's staff, as he served as the offensive quality control coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2006-08. Berberich joined the Raiders in 2018 after spending five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

The following season, Berbenich was promoted to serve as Tampa Bay's assistant running backs coach. That season, the Bucs were able to surpass 1,800 rushing yards for the second consecutive year.

His 17-years of NFL experience has shown that he can help improve any offense, and with a talented running back group in Las Vegas, his experience will only help elevate this young group.

