Top Defensive Backs Still Available for the Raiders to Sign
The Las Vegas Raiders made some strides adding three defensive backs in this year's NFL Draft, but they haven't landed a veteran to their secondary, a move many feel they need to make before the 2024 season rolls around.
There are still plenty of options out there.
Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated recently ranked his top 10 free agents still on the market. Of those 10 players, four were defensive backs, all of whom ranked in the top five.
At No. 5 is former Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs.
"Diggs was a cap casualty with the Seattle Seahawks despite posting 95 total tackles, one interception and five passes defended in 17 starts last season," Manzano wrote. "He remains an active player on the field, but the 31-year-old safety struggled at times in coverage and against the run. It also doesn’t help that teams don’t view safeties as a priority position. Diggs can still make plays, but he might wait a while for his next opportunity."
At No. 4 is former Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard. Howard is a four-time Pro Bowler who still has much to offer an NFL franchise. If the Raiders were to sign him, the veteran cornerback would be back in the same building as his former defensive backs coach, Gerald Alexander.
While Alexander is now Las Vegas' safeties coach, having a coach-player tandem that has prior chemistry under the same roof is always beneficial.
At No. 2 on Manzano's list is former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
"It’s pretty surprising Gilmore hasn’t landed with a team yet after another productive season," Manzano wrote. "The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year stepped up with the Dallas Cowboys after a season-ending injury to Trevon Diggs. Perhaps his age (33) scared teams off or his asking price is too high. Expect him to remain a starting cornerback somewhere for his 13th NFL season."
Finally, at No. 1 is former Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons.
"Simmons might be on the back end of his prime, but it’s easy to make a case for why he’s the best free agent on the market," Manzano wrote. "He’s a four-time second-team All-Pro, including the past three seasons for the Denver Broncos. The 30-year-old recorded 70 total tackles, three interceptions and eight passes defensed last season despite playing for a mediocre Broncos team, and his presence was clearly missed during Miami’s 70-point shellacking of Denver in Week 3. Simmons might be waiting to see what opportunities arise during training camp to avoid taking a sizable pay cut in 2024."
