Raiders Trayvon Mullen Excited About Silver and Black

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Trayvon Mullen is excited about the Silver and Black as week two of the offseason grind comes to an end.

The Las Vegas Raiders wrapped up their second week of organized team activities (OTAs) under the scorching Vegas heat.

The Raiders have made critical adjustments throughout their lineup this offseason. With all the new faces on board, this offseason is perfect for them to come together as a whole.

While the majority of the incoming draftees and free agents come on the defensive side of the ball, all have been welcomed this offseason in person compared to last years' virtual meetings.

Sports Illustrated Raider Maven Editor and Publisher Hondo Carpenter asked Raiders starting cornerback Trayvon Mullen how OTAs are helping the defense this offseason.

"For me, I feel like it's going well. As a defensive group, we're all coming together," Mullen said.

Coming together is an understatement for a defense that a year ago had to virtually build camaraderie and learn the entire playbook.

While the Raiders have a new defensive coordinator with Gus Bradley, OTAs have allowed them to work together in person and correct some of the mistakes made last season.

"It's a new system, those things will happen. I believe we just continue to stay together, be with each other, play as a unit and continue to grow and we'll be fine," Mullen said.

As Mullen enters his third year in the NFL, he has solidified his position as a starter in the secondary and is doing what he can to help this team move forward, even if he has to take on a more significant role in the locker room.

"I'm happy with the guys that we have here. I feel like we're going to grow and be something special," Mullen said.

Mullen is very optimistic about his defense working together, growing together and becoming something special down the line.

Only time will tell, but the camaraderie is being built, and it's showing on and off the field.

