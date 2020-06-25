Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Profile: WR Tyrell Williams

Veteran wide receiver (WR) Tyrell Williams's first season with the Las Vegas Raiders did not go as planned.

After spending the last four seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, Williams crossed ships to the dark side. In his first season in Oakland, he was expected to line on the other side of the field to Antonio Brown as the No.2 receiver. Brown did not go as planned either and was released by the team before the season ever started.

After that, Williams was called in to lead the Raiders as the No.1 pass catcher, in a group of young, talented but inexperienced wide receivers.

In the first five games of the 2019 season, Williams managed to record at least three catches and one touchdown, useful if you had him in your fantasy team. Battling through a foot injury for the rest of the season, his productivity was still manageable as he caught 42 passes for 651 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games.

Wildcard

While we go into his fantasy profile for the 2020 NFL season, we project him to be part of a revamped receiver corps. The Raiders added Henry Ruggs III, Bryan Edwards, and Lynn Bowden through the draft and added ex-Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor through free-agency.

Williams will head into training camp with plenty of competition at wide receiver and easily find himself at the top or bottom of the depth chart.

ESPN fantasy stats had Williams finish between WR45 and WR50 in fantasy points in each of the past three seasons. This year in ESPN's top-70 wide receivers, Williams is not listed.

Yahoo, who is powered by Fantasy Pros, has Williams as the 183 overall player and No.72WR, while Sports Illustrated has him at best as the No.65WR.

For all who may consider drafting Williams, you're not making a mistake. Williams is a dependable pick at WR, a key asset in Jon Gruden's offense, and with the size to score in the red zone. A quick note on Williams, he is expecting to bounce back from his injury and hoping to return to form as he was with the Chargers.

Williams would be an excellent addition in the late rounds of your draft. He may sit on your bench for a while, and that's okay. He is a wildcard player that may make some noise heading into the season and hopefully, a run into the playoffs.

