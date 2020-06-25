RaiderMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Profile: WR Tyrell Williams

Jairo Alvarado

Veteran wide receiver (WR) Tyrell Williams's first season with the Las Vegas Raiders did not go as planned.

After spending the last four seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, Williams crossed ships to the dark side. In his first season in Oakland, he was expected to line on the other side of the field to Antonio Brown as the No.2 receiver. Brown did not go as planned either and was released by the team before the season ever started.

After that, Williams was called in to lead the Raiders as the No.1 pass catcher, in a group of young, talented but inexperienced wide receivers.

In the first five games of the 2019 season, Williams managed to record at least three catches and one touchdown, useful if you had him in your fantasy team. Battling through a foot injury for the rest of the season, his productivity was still manageable as he caught 42 passes for 651 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games.

Wildcard

While we go into his fantasy profile for the 2020 NFL season, we project him to be part of a revamped receiver corps. The Raiders added Henry Ruggs III, Bryan Edwards, and Lynn Bowden through the draft and added ex-Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor through free-agency.

Williams will head into training camp with plenty of competition at wide receiver and easily find himself at the top or bottom of the depth chart.

ESPN fantasy stats had Williams finish between WR45 and WR50 in fantasy points in each of the past three seasons. This year in ESPN's top-70 wide receivers, Williams is not listed.

Yahoo, who is powered by Fantasy Pros, has Williams as the 183 overall player and No.72WR, while Sports Illustrated has him at best as the No.65WR.

For all who may consider drafting Williams, you're not making a mistake. Williams is a dependable pick at WR, a key asset in Jon Gruden's offense, and with the size to score in the red zone. A quick note on Williams, he is expecting to bounce back from his injury and hoping to return to form as he was with the Chargers.

Williams would be an excellent addition in the late rounds of your draft. He may sit on your bench for a while, and that's okay. He is a wildcard player that may make some noise heading into the season and hopefully, a run into the playoffs.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Las Vegas Raiders Coach Jon Gruden Got a Kick Out of AJ Cole

Las Vegas Raiders punter A.J. Cole wowed Jon Gruden at rookie camp last year and feels empathy for this year's rookies who didn't get one.

Tom LaMarre

2020 Preview: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

As we take our pre-season tour looking ahead at all of the Las Vegas opponents in 2020, we land today in Los Angeles to look at the Chargers.

Hikaru Kudo

Raiders’ Nick O’Leary Recovering from Heart Surgery

The Las Vegas Raiders signed Nick O’Leary in March. He was quickly put on the reserved list and now is recovering from heart surgery.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Darren Waller Will Hit the Jackpot For Las Vegas Raiders

Darren Waller will be a juggernaut in the NFL in 2020 for the Las Vegas Raider. It is positioning him for the Pro Bowl.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

2020 Preview: Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns

As we take our pre-season tour looking ahead at all of the Las Vegas opponents in 2020, we land today in Cleveland to look at the Browns.

Hikaru Kudo

Darren Waller Thinks Raiders Have Top-Five Offense

Darren Waller looks at all the Las Vegas Raiders weapons and feels they have a top-five offense heading to the desert.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Las Vegas Raiders Position by Position Analysis: Kickers

Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia is grateful he doesn't need to go on a kicking carousel.

Jairo Alvarado

NFL Committing $250 Million to Combat Racism

Roger Goodell announced that the NFL is committing $250 million to combat racism via social justice causes.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Raiders Might Have Made a Steal Even Before the NFL Draft

Las Vegas signed wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who helped the Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl LII, but was up-and-down in five years.

Tom LaMarre

2020 Preview: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

As we continue our series previewing the Las Vegas Raiders we turn to week seven and the new-look Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Hikaru Kudo