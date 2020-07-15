Victoria’s Secret, SI Model Josephine Skriver Big Raider Fan

No matter what incarnation they may be in at the time, be it the Oakland, LA, or now Las Vegas Raiders, the silver and black are no strangers to having celebrities show off their fandom. Su h notable figures such as golfer Tiger Woods, rapper and actor Ice Cube, retired baseball pitcher C.C. Sabathia and even two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks have all professed their fandom for the Raiders at one time or another.

You can now put an emerging swimsuit model on that list as well. Josephine Skriver, a 27-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel who is on the 2020 rookie class for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition, is a massive Raiders fan and often represents that by wearing Raiders gear on social media. She even wore a Raiders jersey to this year’s Super Bowl, captioning the post, “Is it okay to wear your team’s jersey to the super bowl even when they aren’t playing? Because I wear @raiders gear everywhere and don’t care what anyone says.”

She also expressed her feelings regarding the team leaving Oakland, saying, “thank you for everything, Oakland. As someone who isn’t from the country you gave me a sense of belonging. A family away from home. Have had some of my favorite moments here and I want to say thank you. I’m going to miss you a lot. I think most of all I’m going to miss the #raidernation and the life of the tailgating before the games here in Oakland. There was always a sense of magic in the parking lot. The blasting of west coast hip hop.. the smell of the charcoal grills… This team and its fans make this sport so much more than just a game. This is a lifestyle. Can’t wait to see you all in Vegas.”

Spoken like the words of a true fan indeed. If you want to see more of Skriver’s Raiders postings, check out the links below, and you can also check her out when the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine is released on July 21.

