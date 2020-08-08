RaiderMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

What it Means to be a Raider Podcast with Jeff Barnes

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Henderson, Nev.--I have traveled the world covering sports. I have been to virtually every big game in every sport. I have been to nearly all of the NFL stadiums, Super Bowls, playoffs, and more. But in my travels, I learned first hand about the emotion and passion of Raider Nation and the fanatics that love it.

The reach of this franchise has crossed cultural and national borders. There is something about this particular franchise that seizes people's hearts and emotions in a way that many simply can't.

Is there a secret? What is the musical instrument that calls fans and passion to this organization like the Pied Piper?

We present a series of podcasts at Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven, where we investigate what it means to be a Raider. We will talk with former and current Raider players and employees. We will communicate with fans and even opposing players about what makes "Da Raiders."

Today we welcome a man who is Raider Royalty.  A two-time Super Bowl Champion who played with the toughness that has defined a franchise.  A man who loves the Raiders as much as Al Davis and has the scars to prove it;  Jeff Barnes.

Do you know someone that should be on this podcast? Do you have a favorite former player or someone you know who would have an exciting story on being a Raider? Make sure you leave that in the comment section.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Maxx Crosby, Rod Smith on COVID-19 Reserve List

As the Las Vegas Raiders continue to march towards the 2020 season, they add Maxx Crosby and Rod Smith to the COVID reserve list.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Las Vegas Raiders Profile: Running Back Lynn Bowden Jr.

Running Back Lynn Bowden Jr. is a valuable asset to the Raiders due to his versatility in running back, wide receiver and quarterback.

Hikaru Kudo

Lynn Bowden Jr. may play a factor as Quarterback

Lynn Bowden Jr. played as quarterback for the second half of last season. Bowden's experience as quarterback may play a factor with the Raiders.

Hikaru Kudo

Raiders Henry Ruggs on Players Responsibility to Stop Virus

The Las Vegas Raiders Henry Ruggs discussed the personal responsibility of players to stop the spread of the COVID-19 to ensure safety and football.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Honors Kobe Bryant

In the look-at-me culture of professional sports, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback wants you to think of someone else: Kobe Bryant.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Las Vegas Raiders Profile: Wide Receiver Henry Ruggs III

Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was selected in the first round by the Raiders. With speed & power, he should be an offensive powerhouse for the Silver and Black.

Hikaru Kudo

Jon Gruden, Henry Ruggs Talk Derek Carr's Offseason Workouts

Las Vegas Raiders Jon Gruden and Henry Ruggs discuss the offseason leadership of quarterback Derek Carr.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Hikaru Kudo

Jon Gruden, Henry Ruggs on Being an Elite, Complete Receiver

Alabama coaches brag about Henry Ruggs toughness and Raider Maven ask Las Vegas Raiders Jon Gruden and Ruggs about it.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Arden Key Must Step Up in His Third Season with Raiders

Arden Key must step up for the Las Vegas Raiders entering his third year after they selected him from LSU in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Tom LaMarre

by

RaiderBone

Las Vegas Raiders, Jon Gruden Make COVID-19 Case Clear

The Las Vegas Raiders and Jon Gruden made the case very clear to their players of the impact COVID-19 can have on the season if they aren't careful.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

B1G Ball Buster1