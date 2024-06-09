Why the NFL World Already Considers Raider Rookie Phenom One of the Best Players in the League
For the Las Vegas Raiders, selecting Georgia tight end Brock Bowers with the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft was a no-brainer. Widely considered a generational talent at the position, Bowers' draft reports cited his immense potential as a game-changing playmaker and blocker.
Pro Football Focus already considers Bowers a Top 15 tight end in the league, despite the fact he has not played a snap of regulation football at the pro level. Bowers was ranked 14th among the Top 32 tight ends PFF named.
"There is a bit of a projection here, but Bowers comes in as arguably the best tight end prospect in decades. The Raiders drafted Michael Mayer in the second round of the 2022 draft, but the potential upside with Bowers was tough to pass on," PFF wrote.
Bowers' projection is not unfounded -- his draft report from PFF touted him as "a dream tight end prospect who can be an impact player in the slot, out wide and in line."
"Add in his reliable blocking ability on the line and in space, and you have an ultimate chess piece offensive weapon with All-Pro potential," PFF wrote.
Bowers' presence during the Raiders' offseason program has been felt by just about everyone in the organization.
Bowers was reunited with former Bulldogs teammate, running back Zamir White. White referred to Bowers as his "dog", said it was cool to be playing with him. Offense coordinator Luke Getsy was also enthused about Bowers.
"Brock's a unique guy. I think it's been said here plenty of times, he was probably the best player in the SEC for some time while I was there, and he won a bunch of games," Getsy told reporters at an OTA. "Anytime you can bring that type of caliber player into your organization, you're going to get better.
"You pair him with the talent that we already have here, I think that just makes you more dynamic ... I think he's just one of those elements that gives us an opportunity to do a bunch of different things."
Bowers might just be that "dream tight end" for tight ends coach Luke Steckel. Steckel heaped plenty of praise on Bowers at an OTA interview, saying Bowers brought more than just generational ability.
"Brock, he's a football player," Steckel said. "He's obviously a very accomplished player ... He's made of the right stuff. He's tough ... He comes in with the mentality of trying to get better and improve every single day ... He's a very talented player, but what means the most to me
are the intangibles he has. The toughness. I talked about, the intelligence, the work ethic. He's just a
pleasure to coach. I'm very fortunate to have him in our room.”
