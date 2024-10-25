Raiders TE Brock Bowers Will Help WR Jakobi Meyers In Return Sunday
The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to get a boost on offense this week against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Raiders' new No. 1 wide receiver, Jakobi Meyers, made his return to practice on Wednesday and, according to Coach Antonio Pierce, is expected to take the field Sunday. Meyers has been out the last two weeks with an ankle injury. His return will help this struggling Raiders offense tremendously.
During Meyers' absence, the star of the show has been rookie tight end Brock Bowers. But no other Raider pass catcher has joined the party.
Meyers' return will take the sole focus off of Bowers and will open up the passing game for both. This will also let wide receiver Tre Tucker move back in the slot and let him be the downfield threat for the Raiders.
If the Raiders want to pull off the upset against Kansas City like they did last season, this offense will need to get Bowers and Meyers involved early and often. They both have shown the ability to get yards after the catch.
Everything does not have to be downfield -- get the ball to your playmakers and let them make a play.
"I am excited to have him [Meyers] back," Bowers said on Wednesday. "So, we will see what happens. We will see what he does this week."
Bowers has been the only consistent player on the offensive side for the Raiders this season, and a dominant one at that. He, himself, can't even put his finger on why that's been the case.
"I don't know," Bowers said about his consistency. "It's hard to say. I still don't know. Sometimes I don't feel like that. I feel like I still lose plays. And I'm like, 'Damn, I wish I had that play back.' So, I think it's still like just knowing I could get better at certain things. And knowing I'm not great at everything. It has got to keep getting better. I always feel like I could get more yards after the catch and get more open. I mean, it kind of is everything. I just want to keep improving my game to the next level."
