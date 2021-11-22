Self Inflicting Penalties Continue to Hurt the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders keep on committing penalties at crucial times of the game, shooting themselves in the foot.

It’s starting to sound like a broken record with the Las Vegas Raiders continuing to hinder themselves back with penalties.

It has become an ongoing issue the last couple of weeks, far more noticeable during their three-game losing streak.

“At the end of the day penalties don't help you win games at all. I could do a better job pulling up on a quarterback but I was just trying to give 100 percent effort in that play,” said defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. “I wish I can get that back at the end of the day.”

Ngakoue was called for a roughing-the-passer penalty for a late shove that sent Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to the ground after he had gotten rid of the ball.

The Raiders had stopped the Bengals on third-down, instead it gave them a new set of downs on a drive that resulted in a tying field goal.

In Sunday's loss against the Raiders committed seven penalties for 77 yards, over the Bengals single penalty.

And in the last three games, the Raiders have averaged seven penalties for 70 yards, ranking among one of the most penalized teams in the league.

“I think we had penalties in critical situations and extended drives for them against our defense,” said Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia. “We have to look at how the penalties actually hurt us and why we're so out of sync right now.”

If the Raiders hope to turn this season around, one area they will need to improve on is discipline, discipline on the penalties.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter