Raiders Zay Jones Interaction Shows Hope in Uncertain Times

In that time, the entire world has gone into lockdown to combat a pandemic, the likes of which no one living on this Earth has ever experienced. The death of George Floyd following Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin placing his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes while he was handcuffed and lying face down on the ground.

Protests have broken out around the country and even in parts of the world, like Germany and England, against the treatment of Blacks by police, specifically about the highly covered police-related deaths of unarmed Black citizens the past several years of like Eric Garner and Philando Castile.

We've seen all of that, and the year isn't quite halfway over. Some may say that's amazing, others that it's terrifying. In times like this, though, it's important to remember that there is genuine goodness in the world, and a recent encounter that Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones had at a Home Goods store illustrates that perfectly.

"I was just at a local home goods store with my cousin getting furniture for my place when an elderly white woman approached me at the check out counter," Jones said in a series of tweets on Saturday. "She looked at me with tears in her eyes…and then said 'I'm from Minneapolis and I just want you to know you matter to me.'"

"She cried while she told me how important it is to spread love. I didn't get her name, but I'm grateful for the encounter."

"In times of great struggle, it's important to remember that you are not alone. Whether it's your family, your friends, your peers, there are people who will love you and show you support. As Jones would go on to say, "beautiful hearts still exist. Be the example. Be the light. Love others."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter