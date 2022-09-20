Skip to main content

Amik Robertson Reflects on Raiders Loss and Looks Ahead

Las Vegas Raiders DB Amik Robertson reflected on the loss to the Arizona Cardinals and looks ahead to the Tennessee Titans.

HENDERSON, Nev.-Amik Robertson is a young player who is still is growing into his full potential.  

That potential saw him snag his first NFL interception, yet the youth saw him pick up a devastating penalty.

He took time to reflect on the Las Vegas Raiders' loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

You can watch that interview below:

The Raiders (0-2) will kickoff next Sunday at 10 a.m. PDT in Nashville, Tenn., against the Tennessee Titans. You can watch the game on FOX.

