Las Vegas Raiders Andre James Talks Silver and Black

The Las Vegas Raiders find no coincidence in the fact that they get their first win of the 2022 NFL regular season when superstar center Andre James returned.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The 1-3 Las Vegas Raiders are riding high this week after finally getting a win for the 2022 NFL regular season.

One of the key reasons that the Silver and Black won against their AFC West rival the Denver Broncos on Sunday, was the return of Andre James.

The burgeoning superstar played well as the QB of the offensive line (center) and he spoke about the team, his health, and much more.

You can watch the entirety of the interview below:

The Las Vegas Raiders return to action next Sunday, as they play host at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to their AFC rivals the Denver Broncos. That game kicks off at 1:25 p.m. PDT and can be seen on CBS.

