Andrew Billings Looking to Impact the Las Vegas Raiders

HENDERSON, NeV.-The Las Vegas Raiders went on a hunt this offseason looking to improve their defensive line.

One man trying to be part of the solution is Andrew Billings. He has had a good camp, and he took time to discuss camp, the Raiders, and much more.

You can watch his entire press conference below, and read the transcript:

Defensive Tackle Andrew Billings

Q: The team has had a lot of injuries at defensive tackle, and it’s led to some more opportunities for some of the new guys. How do you feel like you’ve stepped up in that role?

Billings: “Yeah, with the injuries and all that, we are working through it and the guys that are still out there are working hard. Everybody is just competing still. When the injured guys get back the competition steps up even more, so that’s even better.”

Q: You guys are being asked to play multiple positions and multiple roles along the defensive line. How do you juggle that responsibility as an interior guy?

Billings: “Get in your playbook and just know what to do. Always help the rookies out. We do have a lot of roles, but it’s not too much they are asking here.”

Q: Do you feel like you got that versatility to cover whatever base the coaches are asking you to cover?

Billings: “Yeah. I like it and they are teaching it, and we’ll do it.”

Q: What have you seen or what your impressions of Neil Farrell and Matthew Butler?

Billings: “They are out there working hard, man. It’s hot, but they are out there working. This is my first year here, and let me tell you right now, we are working hard out there in that heat.”

Q: Is that a challenge dealing with the heat out here?

Billings: “The nutrition staff, they really help us, and they are making sure we’re hydrated. It’s helps us that they are on top of it, so we don’t have to think about it too much. It really hasn’t been a challenge so far.”

Q: Did you think coming to play in the desert you’d have a practice ended by a monsoon?

Billings: “Oh, that’s what this is? (laughter) No, I never thought that. It’s always nice to see rain out here though.”

Q: Has the defensive line group gelled quickly?

Billings: “It’s been great. I mean, this d-line room is fantastic. We are always together in the meal room, meeting rooms, locker room, and we really did click pretty quick. It was a very quick connection with everybody.”

Q: What are your impressions of how camp has gone for the defense so far? And are you guys getting accomplished what you wanted to get accomplished?

Billings: “Yeah, I mean we are getting better every day at every level. We’re our there working and the coaches are helping us and we’re trying to do what they say and it’s every day.”

Q: How beneficial has it been for you to be able to play alongside Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones?

Billings: “Great. They help me out when I need it. They are communicating and everybody is getting the call across the line and that too is something we are working on every day as well.”

Q: How do you see yourself fitting in personally on this revamped defensive line?

Billings: “I see myself fitting in just fine. Like I said, this is a good group I’m in. Everybody’s working and when everybody is working, everybody fits, and I think that’s why we fit together so well because we are all on the same mission.”

Q: How did you feel the third padded practice of camp went? And, are you looking forward to Thursday and the Hall of Fame game?

Billings: “Yeah, this padded practice was nice. You all see the rain, it’s always beautiful. Oh yeah, we are looking forward to getting out there. We’ve been working hard, so you want to see what we’ve put together so far, and the Thursday night game will really show us and get back in here and work on whatever we need to work on.”

Q: You ready to hit someone that’s not you guys?

Billings: “Yeah. It’s always nice going against somebody else.”

