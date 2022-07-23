Rock Ya-Sin Talks Las Vegas Raiders from Training Camp

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders have high expectations in 2022, and perhaps no free agent will figure in more in reaching those expectations than Rock Ya-Sin.

He spoke after practice and you can watch the entire press conference below, or read the transcript:

Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin

Q: When you got traded from Indianapolis to Las Vegas, how did you find out and what was your emotion like when you found out you were coming out to play for the Silver and Black?

Ya-Sin: “I was excited immediately just to get here and work with these guys man and play for an organization like this one here. This is exciting, that was my emotion. I mean I've been carrying that emotion since that day and all thew way until now, just excited to be here. Excited to work and get better and be with these guys and learn from these guys and just continue to elevate.”

Q: What have been some of your biggest focus areas this past offseason, going into training camp to improve for yourself personally?

Ya-Sin: “First of all, learning the defense, learning different terminologies and continuing to be better with footwork and changing direction, all the small things that DBs are continuously working on throughout your career and continue to elevate and get better sharpening my tools. Just continuing to get better overall as a player.”

Q: How have you adapted to the new scheme so far?

Ya-Sin: “I feel like I've adapted well. I feel like we are all still learning our coaches, learning the scheme, learning my teammates, learning different terminologies. I feel like we've all just continued to grow and continue to learn throughout this entire process.”

Q: When you get traded does that kind of put a chip on your shoulder or make you want to show that the Colts were wrong?

Ya-Sin: “No, like I said, my mentality since I started playing football has always been to just continue to better and better and better. So, I was still in Indy or I’m here, my mentality is always going to be to continue to elevate and get better. That's my chip, just continue to get better.”

Q: Last year, towards the end of the season, you guys with the Colts played the Raiders. What were your impressions of the Raiders’ offense then as opposed to what you've seen through the offseason and early days of camp?

Ya-Sin: “Offense is just offense. It's different, but it's the same. I mean, you’re going to have three receivers or four receivers or two receivers. It's all the same. Offense is just offense to me. I look at it differently than how most people look at it.”

Q: What stood out about this offense from playing against them?

Ya-Sin: “Just the guys. Got a lot of good players everywhere. Good quarterback, good o-line, good receivers, good tight ends, good running back. I mean, it’s a really good offense, a lot of good players.”

Q: Based on that how last season ended for the Colts, I'm sure you're looking forward to getting back on the field and kind of flipping the narrative so to speak?

Ya-Sin: “Definitely, always whenever I'm on the field, I'm there to win. So, I'm just trying to come in, compete, learn and just win. My mentality is just to win.”

Q: What are your thoughts on that secondary room that you’re working in now?

Ya-Sin: “I mean, a lot of good guys in our room. A lot of guys I can learn from. Great coaches. So, I mean, whatever role I'm put in, I'm just ready to fall into that role and do that to the best of my ability.”

Q: You like the scheme and the fit, you feel like that you're a good fit for what they want to do?

Ya-Sin: “I believe I am. I believe we all are. It’s seven, eight, nine or 10 guys that could play these different roles. And I feel like it's coached really well, and guys are competing and learning fast. So, it's good.”

Q: What kind of leadership has Duron Harmon brought to the room?

Ya-Sin: “ “Duron is a great leader amongst other leaders in our room. I feel like this room has a lot of different and Duron is definitely one of them.”

Q: What are you seeing out of Anthony Averett, another newcomer, a guy that's well-known in the league at your position?

Ya-Sin: “He’s competitive, fast, athletic, just like all other guys in the room. I mean, this is a really competitive room. A lot of guys always being sponges and trying to learn, competing every single day. So, it's good competing with him and learning from him and being around him.”

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter