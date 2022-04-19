New DT Nichols Talks Raiders

Dave Ziegler and the Las Vegas Raiders have signed defensive tackle Bilal Nichols and he is excited to be part of the Silver and Black.

HENDERSON, Nev.--Dave Ziegler the new GM of the Las Vegas Raiders hit the ground running since Mark Davis handed him the keys to the Silver and Black machine.

Ziegler, a stickler for detail, burned the midnight oil to scour the country looking for new Raiders. One player that seized his attention was defensive tackle, Bilal Nichols.

Nichols is thrilled to be a Raider and talked about the move. You can watch his entire press conference below, or read the transcript as well.

Defensive Tackle Bilal Nichols

Q: Just being here in Vegas, driving by the stadium, Sin City, all that it comes with; what are your emotions over the last 48 hours or so?

Nichols: “Just getting here is giving me goosebumps. I'm so excited, so ready to work. Just feeling the energy of the city, looking at the stadium, looking at this beautiful facility. All the resources that they provide their players with. I'm just looking at it as a wonderful opportunity.”

Q: When you see that on the defensive line you have Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones, do you just get more goosebumps or what?

Nichols: “Yeah, more goosebumps. You know, anytime you get to be out there on the field with players of that type of caliber, players that put in the work and got the accolades to back it up, oh, man, it’s special. I feel like it's going to be good for all of us and I can't wait to line up with those dudes. I'm getting excited sitting here talking about it with you.”

Q: There's some familiarity for you here in the building with Champ Kelly. How much did that kind of help lure you here to the organization?

Nichols: “It definitely played a part. Me and Champ, we have a great relationship and when he came here, I always knew that it was going to be a possibility. So, he definitely played a huge role in it and the Raiders just believing in me and giving the opportunity. I'm forever grateful for that. Just knowing that you have organization behind you that believes in you and wants to give you an opportunity to go out there and display what you can do to the world. I'm just blessed to have the opportunity.”

Q: When you hear about Patrick Graham’s defense and the way that he uses sub-defense and different packages, where do you see yourself fitting in?

Nichols: “I just see myself being versatile. Just showcasing what I can do in each spot and wherever it is that the team feels like I'm best at, that's what I'm going to do. I'm just here to play my butt off and play any spot that need to be played and win games point blank, period.”

Q: Having played the Raiders last year, was there any particular player that you saw or played against that really kind of stood out to you as being a teammate you really want play with?

Nichols: “One thing I do remember about playing the Raiders last year was that going into the game, every time you play the Raiders, you know it's going to be a slugfest. That was one thing that was talked about, ‘Oh, it's going to be a tough game. It's going to be a physical game. It's going to go down to the last minute and it's going to be a slugfest.’ So, I just remember when we played them last year, it was a situation where it's like everybody was very physical and gritty and that basically won me over because I try to play the same exact way. So, for me, it was like coming into a philosophy where I try to do the same exact thing. It was a no brainer for me.”

Q: A big theme of today has been the history of the Raiders. Being able to play in the Silver and Black uniform, what does that mean to you?

Nichols: “Oh, it's amazing. I grew up watching the Raiders. It's a dream come true, honestly. Never in a million years would I have ever thought that this would be possible. So, I'm just really sitting in here and taking this moment in and just cherishing every bit of it and just grateful for everything. I just can't wait to get started.”

Q: Patrick Graham has said that the topic of a 3-4 versus a 4-3 is kind of outdated in today's NFL, but for somebody in your position where you are at down there in the interior, how does that factor into your decision to come here? As you said you want to be versatile, but how does all of that kind of play out in your mind as a player?

Nichols: “Oh, well, I looked at it as a situation where I could be able to display different things, whether it's a 3-4 being able to play each position on the line, whether it's a 4-3, being able to play one-technique, the three-technique. It kind of fell back into me being able to display the versatility that I had, which I feel like is one of my strongest suits as a player is me being versatile. So, it just felt like an easy decision for me. And then also given the track record with coaching, the players he's been able to develop, the things he's been able to do in this league. It just felt like a perfect opportunity.”

Q: You had Khalil Mack in Chicago. And now you come here, you got Max Crosby and Chandler Jones. How much does that help you out? How much did you help him out?

Nichols: “You can say I’ve been a little spoiled in my career, but any time you get to play with dudes like that, they make your job easier, you know what I'm saying? I want to go out there and take advantage of the opportunity. Those guys are going to get a lot of attention and that's where I come in, so I’m excited.”

Q: Have you been able to meet or chat with any of your new teammates?

Nichols: “Yeah, I've been able to chat with Maxx. It's funny, as soon as the news broke out, Maxx Crosby actually reached out to me. So, I appreciate that. Me and him have been talking. I'm excited and I can't wait. There’s a standard here, it’s held very high. I'm excited to go out there and meet it each and every day.”

Q: Did you happen to cross paths with Chandler Jones?

Nichols: “Not yet. I'm quite sure very soon, though. Not yet though.”

