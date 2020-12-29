NewsGM ReportGameDayThe Black Hole+
Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XXIV

Each and every week, Matt Hladik from The Spun joins us for our Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven Podcast: Around the World of the NFL.
Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

· What is going with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots?

· The latest on the Los Angeles Rams and Jared Goff

· Sean McVay signs Blake Bortels from the Denver Broncos

· Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers has a Jimmy Garoppolo update

· Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions and his health

· The Houston Texans JJ Watt sounds off and Kelly Stafford, wife of the Lions Matthew Stafford chimes in.

· Latest Urban Meyer to the NFL rumors

· How appealing is the Jacksonville Jaguars job with Trevor Lawrence?

· The latest on the Las Vegas Raiders

