Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XX

Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

· The fiasco that is the Pittsburgh Steelers versus the Baltimore Ravens

· The Detroit Lions disaster

· Matt Patricia out in Motown.

· Matthew Stafford has some strong sentiments about his former coach and coaches in general.

· The Houston Texans' woes continue.

· The loss of Will Fuller and Bradley Roby

· The Las Vegas Raiders' loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

· Does that loss change expectations?

· Move on from a loss that bad

· Looking ahead to the New York Jets

