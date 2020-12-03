Answering Your Raiders Questions:  Jets Week!

Henderson, Nev.: The Las Vegas Raiders are heading to Gotham this weekend, but they aren't facing Batman; instead, they take on the lowly New York Jets.

As they prepare for another trip East, we take time at Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven to answer your emails and questions.

Hondo, I think we should trade Henry Ruggs for Julio Jones. What do you think? Brett Kyser

Are you nuts? Julio is an underachiever, takes himself out of games, doesn't practice hard, and more. Ruggs is a star in the making. No, thank you.

Hondo, what is the biggest need on the Raiders team, in your opinion? Love your coverage. Kristie Whittaker

Thank you, Kristie. Health. The Raiders need to get healthy.

Hondo, I first heard you mention the coming Armageddon in the NFL with the salary cap next season. Since then, I have heard two other national media members use those same terms. First, good job getting that out there. Secondly, how do the Raiders look? Heather Morgan

Thank you for the credit. The Raiders are in great shape. They have two bid deals they will dump, and some others that are easy to get rid of, and some naturally will expire. The Raiders will be in terrific shape next year when other teams have to bail on some outstanding players.

Hondo, I loved the respect for Rodney Hudson last week in your QA read. Any other guys you feel we fans are overlooking? Mike H.

Brandon Parker for sure. He has had a great season.

Hondo, I heard you on Raider Nation Radio say that last week concerned you. So what you got this weekend? Kyle Braum

The Raiders will win easily. Still say they go 10-6 and make the playoffs.

Hondo, I love all your coverage of our team. This week, I wondered what you had learned about the Raiders that you didn't know before you moved out here. And if I may, what have you learned from all your years of experience that we are different from. Thank you. Shawn Clarke

I am stunned at how fast the Raider Nation turns on their own players. Derek Carr had a terrible week last week, but he's having a great season. He is a super quarterback and person, and the vitriol of fans towards him is sad. I thought Raider fans were more loyal than they are. It turns out that is not necessarily so, and that is sad. Great franchise and great fans, but you asked, and that has surprised me.

There you go, everyone. This week's question and answer article.

