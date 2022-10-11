Everything Referee Carl Cheffers said About Controversial Call

HENDERSON, Nev.--As a member of the PFWA (Pro Football Writer Association), we designate a pool reporter each week to discuss decisions made by the referees each week.

Last night, the Kansas City Chiefs Chris Jones had a strip sack of the Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr. The play was ruled a roughing the passer.

After the game, PFWA Pool Reporter Adam Teicher interviewed Referee Carl Cheffers about that play.

You can read the entire transcript below:

Question: “Can you explain why the play of Chris Jones sacking Derek Carr was called roughing the passer?”

Cheffers: “The quarterback is in the pocket and he’s in a passing posture. He gets full protection of all the aspects of what we give the quarterback in a passing posture. So, when he was tackled, my ruling was the defender landed on him with full body weight. The quarterback is protected from being tackled with full body weight. My ruling was roughing the passer for that reason.”

Question: “The fact the ball came out before the quarterback landed on the ground and the player landed on the quarterback, does that negate the penalty at all?”

Cheffers: “No, because he still gets passing protection until he can defend himself. So, with him being in a passing posture and actually attempting to make a pass, he’s going to get full protection until the time when he actually can protect himself. The fact that the ball came out and was subsequently recovered by the defense is not relevant as far as the protection the quarterback gets.”

Question: “So nothing changes as far as the rule when he loses the ball?”

Cheffers: “Just as if he had thrown the ball, he still gets protection. It’s the same here. It’s just a loose ball of another sort, but he would still get protection that is afforded to players in a passing posture. That extends after he’s no longer in control of the ball.”

Question: “A replay review in that situation would have been useless because of what you’re telling me now – even though he lost the ball, it’s still roughing the passer?”

Cheffers: “Correct.”

Question: “Was New York involved in this decision?”

Cheffers: “New York was not involved in this decision.”

The Raiders have a bye week for week six of the NFL season. They return to action in week seven when they host the Houston Texans. That game kicks off at 1:25 PM PT and can be seen on CBS.

