Skip to main content

Everything Referee Carl Cheffers said About Controversial Call

After the Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Kansas City Chiefs last night, Referee Carl Cheffers addressed a controversial call, and this is all that he said.

HENDERSON, Nev.--As a member of the PFWA (Pro Football Writer Association), we designate a pool reporter each week to discuss decisions made by the referees each week.

Last night, the Kansas City Chiefs Chris Jones had a strip sack of the Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr.  The play was ruled a roughing the passer.

After the game, PFWA Pool Reporter Adam Teicher interviewed Referee Carl Cheffers about that play.

You can read the entire transcript below:

Question: “Can you explain why the play of Chris Jones sacking Derek Carr was called roughing the passer?”

Cheffers: “The quarterback is in the pocket and he’s in a passing posture. He gets full protection of all the aspects of what we give the quarterback in a passing posture. So, when he was tackled, my ruling was the defender landed on him with full body weight. The quarterback is protected from being tackled with full body weight. My ruling was roughing the passer for that reason.”

Question: “The fact the ball came out before the quarterback landed on the ground and the player landed on the quarterback, does that negate the penalty at all?”

Cheffers: “No, because he still gets passing protection until he can defend himself. So, with him being in a passing posture and actually attempting to make a pass, he’s going to get full protection until the time when he actually can protect himself. The fact that the ball came out and was subsequently recovered by the defense is not relevant as far as the protection the quarterback gets.”

Question: “So nothing changes as far as the rule when he loses the ball?”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Cheffers: “Just as if he had thrown the ball, he still gets protection. It’s the same here. It’s just a loose ball of another sort, but he would still get protection that is afforded to players in a passing posture. That extends after he’s no longer in control of the ball.”

Question: “A replay review in that situation would have been useless because of what you’re telling me now – even though he lost the ball, it’s still roughing the passer?”

Cheffers: “Correct.”

Question: “Was New York involved in this decision?”

Cheffers: “New York was not involved in this decision.”

The Raiders have a bye week for week six of the NFL season. They return to action in week seven when they host the Houston Texans. That game kicks off at 1:25 PM PT and can be seen on CBS.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

In This Article (2)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes Maxx Crosby
Silver & Black

What They Said: Crosby, Adams, Jacobs, After Raiders Loss

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
USATSI_15362973_168390101_lowres
News

Where Ticket Prices Stand For Raiders-Texans Oct. 23 Matchup

By Aidan Champion
Derek Carr Chris Jones
Silver & Black

What Derek Carr said After the Raiders' Loss to the Chiefs

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
USATSI_19212706_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Making A Case for New Contract

By Jairo Alvarado
USATSI_19212663_168390101_lowres
News

Derek Carr & Davante Adams Relationship on the Field Firming Up

By Hikaru Kudo
USATSI_19212713_168390101_lowres
News

Recap from Raiders 30-29 Loss to Chiefs

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
Josh McDaniels
Silver & Black

What Josh McDaniels said After the Raiders' Loss to the Chiefs

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Derek Carr vs Chiefs
Game Day

Las Vegas Raiders Fall to the Kansas City Chiefs 30-29.

By Tom LaMarre