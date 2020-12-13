Answering Your Raiders Questions: Colts Week!

Henderson, Nev.-- There is no fan base in the National Football League hungrier for information on their team than the Raider Nation. That is why each week, we offer a buffet of Silver and Black information as we answer your questions and emails as it pertains to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hondo, is it a no brainer that Maxx Crosby is our best defensive lineman? Tony Mills

No, I don’t think so. He is a good one, but as of right now, Clelin Ferrell is the best.

Hondo, not sure how you can be a “buyer” on the Raiders when we just got lucky to beat the Jets. Bob S.

Really? “We” got lucky? I just checked the roster and your name isn’t on it. Don’t give me the, “I am a fan” excuse. If you were a fan worth your salt would know it is fine to be frustrated with how the team played, but in the NFL, you don’t apologize for beating anyone.

I am not a fan. I respect the Raiders and what they are doing, but I don’t have the luxury of being a fan. This team is playing hard. Not perfect, far from it, but hard. To act as if a win in the NFL is lucky is absurd.

Hondo, you have to call the win over the Jets and ugly win. I am embarrassed. Lance Clubb

So let me get this straight. You would have preferred a pretty loss? Are you sure you are a Raider? Al Davis said, “Just win baby,” not, “lose pretty.

Hondo, if you were Paul Guenther, would you do anything differently? Kelly Reaves

I would. I would leave Maxx Crosby and Clelin Ferrell on the field. They are young and need reps. I wouldn’t rotate them out nearly as much, if at all. But I respect Paul; I would do that.

Hondo, I think we should trade for Sam Darnold because the Jets will get Trevor Lawrence. Derek Carr sucks. Mike Patterson

Mike, if you think Sam Darnold would be an upgrade over Derek Carr, I have nothing for you. That is absurd. You are a fan, and you are entitled to that. I am not a fan; my job is to be an objective journalist, and being objective is perhaps the worst idea I have read in a long time. On a side note, I get a ton of emails, so to be at the top of that list is an accomplishment. Sam Darnold is the 33rd ranked quarterback in the NFL. Dead last. Derek Carr is rated 8th. But don't let facts interfere with your argument. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS.

Hondo, in your opinion, do the Raiders make the playoffs at 9-7? How about 10-6, but a loss Sunday to the Colts? Sarah Becker

No and no. Sunday is a statement game for the Silver and Black. Of course, they could lose and still go 10-6, but the Colts would hold the tiebreaker should it be needed.

There you go, everyone, my weekly emails and questions articles. If you have one for next week, please email me at SpartanNationMail@yahoo.com

