Is Mark Davis Courting Dabo Swinney?

Mark Davis wants the Las Vegas Raiders to finish strong, but is he courting Clemson Tigers Dabo Swinney should he need to make changes?

What does it mean that Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney was wearing Las Vegas Raiders gear on the sideline alongside owner Mark Davis before last Sunday’s game against the Washington football team at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas?

It is especially intriguing since Jon Gruden resigned as coach of the Raiders earlier this season in the wake of his email scandal, and Rich Bisaccia is serving as interim head coach,

Swinney’s appearance did not go unnoticed.

“Davis wearing a blazer instead of his usual White Raiders jacket tells me this is an interview,” one fan tweeted.

“Gee could he be the Raiders next HC? ” another fan asked.

“Dabo to Vegas?” was another fan’s response.

The picture of Davis and Swinney together went viral on social media.

The 52-year-old Swinney has been the head coach for Clemson since 2008, compiling a 149-36 record during that time, including a 10-7 record in post-season games. The Tigers have gone to a bowl game every season, made four appearances in the College Football National Championship Game, and won national titles in 2016 and 2018.

Clemson’s 9-3 record this year is considered a down season.

The Raiders have taken notice in the NFL Draft and have four former Clemson stars on their roster—wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, guard John Simpson, cornerback Trayvon Mullen, and defensive end Clelin Ferrell, and also drafted linebacker Tanner Muse, who is no longer with the team.

“I love Coach Swinney,” Renfrow said of his former coach. “He’s amazing. He cares about his players. He wants to win more than anybody. He’s passionate. He’s passionate about more than just football, which is important.

“You need people who care about you. If you just care about one thing and care about winning and care about football, then I don’t think you’re going to have guys play hard for you because they know you don’t care.

“I think whatever he does in life and whatever he chose to do, whether it be a preacher or a CEO or a janitor, whatever it is, he would be the absolute best at it. He’s an all-around great guy.”

The Raiders (6-6) have started 3-0 and later were 5-2, but have lost four of their last five games and six of the last nine to fall into a tie for last place in the AFC West with the Denver Broncos heading into a key game on Sunday against the division-leading Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Bisaccia has a 3-4 record since taking over for Gruden and if the Raider doesn’t make the playoffs for the first time since 2016, Davis could be looking for a new coach.

And Swinney has relationships with at least one other Raider than the ones he coached at Clemson.

“Dabo Swinney literally has FaceTimed me or texted me more than like my coaches that I played with in college, I promise,” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said. “This man FaceTimed me the other day, and it wasn’t even anything about Hunter (Renfrow). He’s like, ‘Hey man, keep it going. Man, so proud of you. I’m so fired up.’ I’m like, ‘Dude, you’re getting me fired up.’

“He’s just that good of a dude. He’s like the best person. I’d always mess with (Renfrow), like, ‘Dabo’s got y’all brainwashed, man.’ And then you meet the guy and you’re like, ‘I love this guy.’ I was like, ‘Can I come back and play for you?’”

Depending on how things go for the Raiders the rest of this season, Carr might get that chance next year.

