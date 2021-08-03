Answering Your Raiders, NFL Questions

Henderson, Nev.--There is no fan base in the National Football League hungrier for information on their team than the Raider Nation. That is why each week, we offer a buffet of Silver and Black information as we answer your questions and emails as it pertains to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hondo, is there one player on defense, and or maybe one player on offense that you think is going to make people have egg on their face when the season is over? Love your work, Uncle. Maureen Curry

Great question, and thank you, Maureen. On defense, it is Tanner Muse. He is having an amazing camp and playing like they had hoped he would when they picked him. On offense, it is Alex Leatherwood. He is playing like a seasoned veteran and is having what one member of the organization told me, "One of the best camps by a rookie in a long, long time.

Uncle Hondo. I love listening to you on your radio show on Raider Nation Radio, seeing you on TV, and reading all your stuff. Quick question, you have been a big advocate of Cory Littleton. What do you think is the big key for him having a great season. Thank you, sr. RAAAAIIIIIDDDDDEEEEERRRRRSSSSS Mike Bellen

I have been a big advocate of Cory. It isn't like he came here and forgot how to play football. He has to keep his weight up, and to me, last season was the exception, not the rule. If he keeps his weight up, he will be fine.

