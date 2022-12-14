Good News From Raiders Practice, Roster Additions

The Las Vegas Raiders got some good news at practice today, and additionally the team announced some significant roster moves.

HENDERSON, Nev.-As the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) prepare to host Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots (7-6) this weekend; they got some good news.

Today the Silver and Black saw Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow return to practice.

Additionally, the Raiders announced some other transactions. Per the Raiders:

Raiders Announce Transactions

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent G Netane Muti, the club announced Tuesday. He most recently was on the Denver Broncos practice squad.

Muti, a 6-foot-3, a 315-pound offensive lineman, is in his third season in the NFL after originally being selected by the Broncos in the sixth round (181st overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 19 career games with four starts.

A native of Tonga, Muti played four seasons at Fresno State (2016-19), where he started 17-of-19 games played.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have placed LB Jayon Brown on the Reserve/Injured List.

Additionally, the Raiders have signed free agents LB Kana’i Mauga and G Willie Wright to the practice squad.

Mauga, a 6-foot-2, 245-pound linebacker originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Broncos in 2022 and has spent time on the club’s practice squad. He played collegiately at USC, where he appeared in 43 career games with 24 starts from 2018-21 and totaled 116 tackles (51 solo), four sacks, two interceptions, four passes defended, and one forced fumble.

Wright, a 6-foot-3, 300-pound offensive lineman, has spent time on the practice squads for the Cleveland Browns (2019) and Atlanta Falcons (2020) during his career. He played collegiately at Tulsa (2015-17), where he started 35-of-36 games played.

The Raiders return to action back home at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, when they host the New England Patriots. That game will kick off at 4:05 p.m. EST/1:05 p.m. PST and can be seen on FOX.

