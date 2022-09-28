Las Vegas Raiders OC Mick Lombardi Week 4 Update

HENDERSON, Nev.--The word debacle is not too strong of a word to describe the Las Vegas Raiders (0-3) 24-22 loss to the Tennessee Titans (1-2) on Sunday.

After OC Mick Lombardi reviewed the film of the game, he gave his analysis and looked ahead to this week's opponent, the Denver Broncos.

Offensive Coordinator Mick Lombardi

Q: Can you put your finger on the issues in the red zone?

Coach Lombardi: "We're getting down there in the red area, which is a good thing. We just got to do a better job finishing drives, and I think the balance that we have on offense needs to continue down there. We got to do a better job executing and then do a better job of putting those players in a position to execute. So, when we get down there, we can't fall behind in down distance, can't have any penalties. And then we obviously have to execute the small, little details of that area of the field. Whether that's run or pass, we got to try to make sure everybody does their job, and we execute the best play possible. And then again, it comes down to four-point plays. I think Coach [McDaniels] talked about that here moving forward the other day, is when you get down there it's third and goal at the four, you don't get it, you kick a field goal – difference of four points. So, we got to make sure we focus on the four-point plays moving forward and make sure we're ready to go for those. If we can improve on those, I think we'll see improvement in the red zone."

Q: When it comes to execution in the red zone, are you seeing any players that are lacking efficiency in that area?

Coach Lombardi: "I think that's any play, really. When you go back and grade the film, you look at each play as it happens and you wish a certain guy used a different technique, or wish a guy maybe executed a play a little better, whether that’s mental or physical. And that could be for any play in football. You're really searching for that perfect play and when you have those perfect plays, which we had some good ones, and everybody did their job and did it consistently – you saw some special things happen. We're going to keep trying to make sure that happens on a play-to-play basis and happen more consistently. It's not going to happen for 65 plays straight, I've yet to see that happen in football. But we're going to try to make sure that happens more consistently."

Q: What does Tyron Johnson have to do to get reps?

Coach Lombardi: "T. Johnson has done a good job in camp, he obviously made the team being on the practice squad last year. He's really accepted the role as being a backup receiver on gameday. And just the way the cards have been dealt in terms of how the game's going, he hasn't been getting on the field a little bit. He obviously produced a lot in the preseason. I think the biggest thing for him is just making sure that he comes in and making sure he knows what to do, how to do it, and then consistently show that on the practice field, which he's done a good job of, and his opportunity will come. I coached a young guy by the name of Jakobi Meyers in New England, and he was inactive for two games and then didn't play until there was an injury, and his role as a reserve receiver was to come in there and produce. He obviously did that in New England back in 2020, and he never let go. So, I think for young guys like that who have that opportunity, it's when does the opportunity come? We don't know. But if he has some opportunities this week from his practice performance, then he'll get them."

Q: When Davante Adams is being double-teamed 90 percent of the time, what do you have to do to get him involved more?

Coach Lombardi: “I think as a coaching staff, and as a whole entire unit, I think we have to make sure we put our players in the best chance to be successful, and that's everybody. So, there's different ways we can try and use Davante, whether it’s different ways we can use Mack Hollins, or different ways to attack the running game, we're going try and do it week-to-week. The process has begun now for Denver, so we're trying to look and see what Denver does. They are obviously a very talented group. They have a lot of skilled players, they're coached very well, they play very hard. I think they're ranked very high in the league in terms of all statistics, in terms of defense. They get the ball out on people. So, as you go into each week, 'Hey, where can we put certain guys and make production?' And that's what we’ll do with every player."

Q: How crucial has it been to the offense for Mack Hollins to step up and play the way that he has?

Coach Lombardi: “Mack Hollins has done a very good job. Something that he's done a good job of when he first got here, he's taken ownership. He wasn't here last year. He wasn't here in the system and he's a new player that's building. He's a phenomenal human being, first of all. He works extremely hard, and he takes a lot of ownership in terms of making sure he does his job every play. When those opportunities come like we talked about with [Tyron] T. Johnson, he takes advantage of them. So, he's done a very good job of that."

Q: Is Mack Hollins an example of a player that's dialed in on every play?

Coach Lombardi: "Yes, no doubt. He's takes it serious, he takes the job serious. I enjoy working with him. 100 percent. I mean, he's a true joy. I can't say enough about the person. He's phenomenal. And the way he goes about his work, his work ethic, he's here early, he stays late, and he makes sure everything is taken care of before each day. And then his routine on gamedays, routine before the game, it's really remarkable. I commend him for the job he's done."

Q: What flexibility does Hunter Renfrow add to the offense when he’s on the field and healthy?

Coach Lombardi: “Obviously Hunter has been a starter for us, and we obviously missed him with the injury last week, and we'll see what his status is this week moving forward. But he obviously is a receiver on the field that can go in there and do some things in terms of the passing game and then help out on the running game. But Keelan Cole stepped up and played his job, that's another example of opportunity. Whoever's out there to play, we're going to make sure that we coach them up and make sure they can contribute to win."

Q: Did you foresee this role in the offense for Mack Hollins?

Coach Lombardi: “I think that goes back to what Coach [McDaniels] used to say about his role is what he makes it. So, he came in here in training camp and he really focused on his craft. He always wants to improve, so whether it's coaching from Coach [Edgar] Bennett, coaching from myself, or Coach [Josh] McDaniels; what can he do better? And he's really focused on core things, whether that’s the top of the route, coming back downhill attacking the football, making sure he reads coverages out correctly and just getting open and catching the football, and then blocking. I used to say all the time in New England, 'No block, no rock.' And that applies here; Coach Bennett does a great job with those guys, making sure they come in there and block the force on every single play, handle what they need to handle in the running game, and he's done all that stuff at an exceptional level, which is why he's playing on Sunday."

Q: When the team is 0-3, how do you find the balance of working on what needs fixing while also highlighting the positives?

Coach Lombardi: “I think you just try and be consistent every single day as a coaching staff and as a player. I think the guys have had a great mindset and we're going to continue to do that for them as coaches, as a coaching staff, and as a whole building. Be the same person every single day. Work extremely hard to try and get that get that win, which we know we're going to try and do every single day this week moving forward and the next week after that, and next week after that. Be as consistent as consistent can be."

Q: What are the strengths of the Broncos defense?

Coach Lombardi: "From top down, they're a very talented group. Patrick Surtain obviously is a very good player in their back end. He can change direction, he can play on the ball, he presses elite guys on the perimeter. And then the two edge players, [Bradley] Chubb and [Randy] Gregory are very skilled players. So, they have great speed, they have good quickness, and they can get up the field fast. They can play against the run and set the edge. When you look at the whole unit, they can cover, they can pass rush, and they can play against the run. Their coaching staff has done a great job with them in terms of putting their players in the right spot to be successful. And there's obviously been some carryover in terms of players that have been there before with the new regime and players they've added like [Randy] Gregory. They've done a very good job and you can see it on tape."

Q: What you look at the third down plays on offense against Tennessee, was it something that they did well or was it bad execution? What do you think went wrong there?

Coach Lombardi: “I think at the end of the day, on third down, there is certain things that we try and do, and we have to stay ahead of down and distance, first of all. If we're in too many third and longs, it's going to be a tough day on third down. The first job starts on first and second down, and we can't put ourselves in a position to try and convert a bunch of third and 10-pluses. So, if we try and stay in the third and two to third and five range, third and six to third and nine range, we really want to try and do as much as possible because our percentages just go down by being higher and higher. If we're staying in the third and two to third and five range, which will be a goal for us moving forward, and then staying ahead of down and distance. And skipping some third downs, we want to try to eliminate some third downs in the game, try and have more positive plays on first and second down. Get the running game going, making sure we're getting the ball out on time on first and second down, and then not having the negative plays on first and second down really will be key to carrying over success on third down."

Q: Is there a different mindset in how you are approaching third down versus fourth down?

Coach Lombardi: "No. I mean, in terms of schematics there could be something different in terms of what teams do. But in terms of a mindset, we're going out there to try and convert every third down and try and convert every fourth down, and we did a good job with that in the game. Like you said, we were three-for-three on fourth down and weren't as good on third down. One of the fourth downs was a fourth and one, which we converted. The others were fourths and 'got to have its', which were obviously difficult to convert, but we did a good job of that. Mack [Hollins] made two great plays and Derek [Carr] made two great throws. So, again, a fourth and 10 and 'got to have it' is not a great scenario to be in. We're going to try and stay away from that, just like I pointed out with third and 10. So, it’s just really more about execution and making sure our players are in a position to succeed."

Q: What was your assessment of Alex Bars performance after being called up from the practice squad?

Coach Lombardi: “Just like Mack [Hollins], Alex is a great person. He came in here in camp and obviously he's been on the practice squad, and he has practiced very well. And like we talked about in previous weeks, if they practice well, they're going to get a chance to play, and Alex did that. He played well in the game, as did the whole unit, which is why you saw them play the entirety of the game. I was very proud of Alex, the way he competed and fought, and then he's going to have an opportunity again to compete in practice this week with a bunch of other guys to try and play again. So, I'm looking forward to watching him practice and other guys practice as well."

Q: When you have rotations on the offensive line, guys are going to get promoted, but other guys may lose their starting role. How do you like the response of the guys?

Coach Lombardi: “Those guys compete hard every single day. They know that whatever they do in practice in terms of competing and executing, they're going to have a chance to play in the game and we're going to play the best players out there. That goes for any position. I think each guy is going to come in here on Wednesday morning and say, 'You know what, if I put a good week of practice together and show what I can do and master the game plan, then that you're going to see me play on Sunday.' That's not only the mindset for offensive line, but that goes for the receiver position, the running back position and tight end position, you name it."

The Las Vegas Raiders return to action next Sunday, as they play host at Allegiant Stadium to their AFC rivals the Denver Broncos. That game kicks off at 4:25 PM PT and can be seen on CBS.

