Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions

Each week, we take your questions on the Las Vegas Raiders and answer them, and with the team at 7-7, you had a lot of them.

Henderson, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have a passionate fan base, hungry for wins and success. Each week we take time to answer your emails and questions about your beloved Silver and Black, so let's get right to it.

Uncle Hondo, I was listening to you discuss Davante Adams. I know that you have so many connections around the league. Do you sincerely believe he wants to be a Raider? --Keep up the great work, Ken Strawth

I do have many connections. I can tell you that I wouldn't say Adams wants to be a Raider, but I would 100 percent tell you that he wants to play with Derek Carr. If the Raiders want him, he does want to be here.

Hondo, I heard you talking Davante Adams. Are you telling me that you have heard if he had a choice to stay in Green Bay or come to Vegas, he would pick Vegas? --Frank Craig

I can tell you that I have been told by people very close to the situation that he would pick Las Vegas and Derek Carr over staying in Green Bay. I also reported that before others started doing so.

Uncle Hondo, I was reading an article about quarterbacks to replace Derek Carr if the Raiders get rid of him, and they said the number one option was Marcus Mariota. If the Raiders get a ton of draft value for Derek, what do you think of that? --Kris Jones

I didn't read that article, nor am I aware of it. So if what you are saying is accurate, I can tell that the article was written by someone not close to the franchise or at practice. If the coaches felt Marcus was viable, these coaches would be playing him. I understand that the most popular player on most teams is the backup QB, but that is not a good option.

Hondo, I would like to see the Raiders sign a free agent offensive tackle. Who would be your top picks for that? --Jennifer McDonald

East for me, and I agree with you. I would like to see a draft pick and a free agent at that position, and I would go after Terron Armstead of the New Orleans Saints and Orlando Brown of the Kansas City Chiefs.

I will address these last emails after a few of them:

Hondo, maybe you and the other Raider paid media can rip into them if you get some integrity. I am embarrassed by this team and that win. --Matt Anthony

As a long-time Raider fan, I have never been more ashamed of this franchise than after the Cleveland Browns game. A disgrace. --Steve Cassey

Hondo, even you can't spin anything positive from the Cleveland Browns game. I recently finished your after-the-game article, Just won, baby, and there was nothing positive to take from yesterday, honestly. --Gail Schafer

So let me get this straight. The team wins, and you want apologies? I have no clue how a fan can feel that way.

If you have a question for my next mailbag, send it my way at SpartanNationMaion@yahoo.com and out Raiders QA in the subject line.

