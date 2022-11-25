Las Vegas Raiders Davante Adams Week 12 Update

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves entering their Week 12 game against the Seattle Seahawks with a 3-7 record, and looking for their first winning streak of the 2022 season.

The Silver and Black's Davante Adams spoke about his team and moving forward.



You can watch the entire press conference below, and read the transcript:

Wide Receiver Davante Adams

Q: The last touchdown pass in OT - how much of that on the play fake was pre-planned, and how much was it that you saw what Pat Surtain ll was doing and you reacted in the moment?

Adams: "I mean, the call was to read what was going on with his leverage and the coverage, but it was based on something that we (saw) earlier in the day, just kind of marrying the concepts together and then if he overplayed it, then the idea was to run the route that I ran."

Q: How much do you pride yourself on being a student of the game and really studying tendencies?

Adams: "I mean that's like 90% of what makes me, me versus all the rest of the stuff they talk about. It's a lot of the studying and the anticipation in knowing what's coming or having an idea what's coming and then formulating a plan, and then if that plan is not the best, then adjust it from there and find the best way to do it based off how they are playing me."

Q: After your first touchdown and the game-winner it seemed like you were pretty animated. It seems like you're usually pretty quiet out there. What lead to that extra emotion?

Adams: "I still think that was pretty chill. That wasn’t really too crazy. That was probably about a four out of ten. But sometimes you have a little bit more emotion, especially based on how the season has been going. To make a big play in a big situation or in the middle of the game at any point is something that, like I talked about, it's contagious. So, sometimes having that little extra energy - most of the time I keep it in and just try to focus on 'the job is not done the type of mentality', but sometimes it's good to show some of that and let it creep out for your teammates and for yourself too."

Q: Seahawks have a young corner, Tariq Woolen. He's had a really good season so far. What have you seen from him just watching him on tape?

Adams: "Yeah, he looks good on tape. He's a big, much taller corner than what's normal in the league, and he's a rookie and he doesn't look like a rookie at all on tape. So, I'm sure it'll be a fun matchup. I got respect for what I've seen on tape so far, for sure."

Q: Do you think one week can carry over to the next? Can you take the momentum of a win like that in Denver and does that carry over to this week in preparing for Seattle?

Adams: "Absolutely. Yeah. Momentum to me is a little bit more than what we have right now. I think that it's definitely a good start, but I think you've got to do a little bit more of what we're doing to gain momentum. But I think we're doing the right thing and obviously we finished out the game. There's a lot of things - we gave them chances that we shouldn't have given them maybe as far as the offensive side, not capitalizing in certain situations, but for the most part I feel like as far as finishing that game like I said, winning takes care of a lot of stuff. So, just the morale, we had a good week of preparation all last week, came in and had this same type of day as we did today, a little bit more above the neck. And then yeah, just got to capitalize on another great week of preparation. I think everybody's got the right mentality and approaching it the same way and everybody looks hungry. So, we've just got to keep that going."

Q: Seems like this offense has been at its best when both you and Josh [Jacobs] are getting a lot of opportunities and putting up big numbers. He said that's kind of a product of he feeds off of you when you do make big plays. Is it kind of the same way when you see the way he's been running you've fed off of him this year?

Adams: "one hundred percent. I tell him that at the start of every game I say, "It's me and you all day.' We're two of the people that are relied on a lot on this team to get this offense going, and we recognize that, we're ready for the burden that comes with it. So, I just remind him. And Josh is a dog, so at the end of the day it's not nothing that we really need to talk about, but it's something that we'd like to kind of use as a spark for one another just to kind of get it going in the right direction right out the gate."

Q: To follow that, obviously on Sunday you guys had key contributions late from Keelan Cole and Foster Moreau. Just kind of speaking big picture, can you talk about the contributions from the complementary players around you guys.

Adams: "That's been pretty much the talk of the town. That's what coach has been emphasizing all year is obviously they are going to use certain coverages to try to take me away, so guys have got to step up and make plays. If they want to double, obviously they can't double everybody, so that leaves more opportunities one-on-one or maybe uncovered opportunities like what Foster [Moreau] had in the middle of the field. 10 times out of 10 he's going to make you pay if he's got some space like that, and he can run a lot better than what people expect. Even when he got the ball - he's got it in two hands like a fullback, he's still moving down the field. So, that's basically what we've got to do as a team is if other guys are going to get doubled and they want to take Foster away or they want to take Mack [Hollins] away on a fade or something and double him, then I've got to step up or other guys got to kind of do the same thing. We play complementary football on that side of the ball."

Q: You're the first Raider with double-digit receiving touchdowns since Tim Brown in 2000. Then you look at the record books and you're putting your name up there. Does that have a special meaning for you being somebody that followed the Raiders as a kid?

Adams: "Yeah, for sure. I'm more of the 'look back when it's all said and done' type of guy though, whether that's all said and done for the year or my career. I'm doing everything I can to keep the ball moving, and that's where my mind is. We'll let the records and the touchdowns, and all that stuff take care of itself, because when you focus on that, I feel like you're focusing on the wrong thing. It's not about getting a crazy number of touchdowns at the end of the year. Obviously, you want that, but if you're thinking about it that way, then you're not going to play the right way or you're just going to put a lot of pressure on yourself that you don't need. So, I just think about being productive and putting together good film, and if I'm doing that, typically that means the ball is going be on the way and I've just got to complete the play and we'll look back when it's all said and done and see where I am in the record books and those type of things. But just for now, I'm just trying to keep that ball pushing."

The Raiders' game on Sunday is in Seattle and kicks off at 4:05 p.m. EST/1:05 p.m. PST. You can see that game on CBS.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.