Nate Hobbs Ready to Explode for Las Vegas Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders have major expectations for the 2022 season, and one of the big reasons is Nate Hobbs.

The Silver and Black sophomore has had a terrific camp, and Hobbs spoke about expectations and the beginning of the regular season.

You can watch the entire press conference below, and read the transcript:

Cornerback Nate Hobbs

Q: How quick do you turn the page from being in training camp to preparing for an opponent?

Hobbs: “Immediately. As a coaching staff and team, we’re on to our next priority, which is the Chargers.”

Q: Going up against guys like Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow every day, how much have those guys gotten you better in training camp?

Hobbs: “I can't thank those guys enough. Whether its [Derek] DC [Carr], Darren [Waller], Hunter [Renfrow], [Davante] Tae [Adams], [Tyron] T-Billy [ Johnson]. I think every receiver on our receiver core is pretty good, especially those three guys. They’re amazing, they have my game. Much more polished.”

Q: How are you different as a player today than you were a year ago at this time?

Hobbs: “I have a better understanding of where people need to be and where they will be on the field on offense and defense. I have a good understanding of what route concepts teams want to throw at, when we’re in a specific defense in a specific shell.”

Q: Going into last year, did you believe you were going to be as good as you were?

Hobbs: “If you don't believe in yourself you can't play at this level. I think it has to be predetermined before you step on that field. You have to believe in yourself. So, to answer your question, yes.”

Q: How close do you think you are to being the best/among the best corners in the game?

Hobbs: “I try not to think about that. I just go to work and do my job every day to the best of my abilities. Whatever happens, happens.”

Q: There was a lot of talk earlier in camp about how you were going out of your way to go up against Davante Adams. How did that come about?

Hobbs: “He’s, if not the best, one of the best players in the league. Not just receivers, players in the league. If you want to play at a high level, and that's my opponent and who I match up with, why wouldn't I get those reps? Once a couple of guys went down during camp, injuries were pushed into that corner roll which I was comfortable in playing. It ended up being me and him a lot. I took that opportunity willingly because it could only make me better.”

Q: How much did you gain from the couple of reps you got against the Jaguars that helped you find your spot in Patrick Graham’s defense?

Hobbs: “Anytime I'm playing in a game, I try to take it seriously and bring the best of my abilities out. It was just another time to get an opportunity to step on the field, so I took advantage of that.”

Q: Is there a fine line in that in terms of doing your job, but then also maybe seeing something on the field and going to make a play?

Hobbs: “I think that just comes along with confidence and trusting yourself and getting that coaches trust, too. I've never seen a great player not take a chance on a play. The way I see it, we’re living. You and I are living, everybody in here living. We’re taking a chance living.”

Q: Did you always have that confidence?

Hobbs: “Yeah, definitely while playing. I’m not going to sit here and lie, last year I would’ve been like, ‘Oh, I’m going to go get this.’ With experience comes confidence. I don't think anybody has done anything just being confident at it. You have to get more experience and reps at it. I’m not going to say too much, but I’m definitely going to do my thing.”

Q: The cornerback room has really been reshuffled and you're a constant from last year. How would you describe this cornerback room going into this season?

Hobbs: “These are some of the most competitive guys I've been around. It makes me so much better. Whether it’s Rock [Ya-Sin], [Anthony] Double A [Averett], Amik Robertson, Sam [Webb], Bryce [Cosby]. I could name any of the guys in there, we all come every day and put it out there in 100-degree weather. That just shows that we don't really care. The outside circumstances don't matter to us. We are going to bring it every day. I'm just grateful to be around these guys.”

Q: Does a guy like Sam Webb remind you a little bit of you?

Hobbs: “Sam’s young, but I don't think he knows what he has. He can be a great player in this league, but as long as he keeps coming in every day and doing what he does, it’s just going to happen. When you put the work in, I believe good results come to you in the matter of time. “

Q: Is part of your confidence the ability to just have a short memory?

Hobbs: “To play this position in the NFL, you have to have a short memory. We’re all human, so you're going to remember it, but it’s being able to filter that. Saying, ‘This is what I’m doing now, the past doesn't matter’."

Q: Talking about route concepts, pattern matching downfield, taking risks. Is that something that you've learned by watching game films?

Hobbs: “Not just film study or practice. I think it’s everything. What you do nutrition-wise, how much sleep you’re getting, how focused are you. It’s a lot of things that go into having the confidence to believe in yourself and go out there and play with confidence.”

Q: Did you and Louisville native Bryce Crosby have any run-ins before you guys got to this level?

Hobbs: “What’s crazy about Bryce is that he went to my rival school in high school. We played each other in high school every year. I didn’t know Bryce personally, but I knew him because we were rivals, and we took that seriously. So, we didn’t speak in high school. Then when we went to college, we played each other again. We bonded, we formed a relationship from there, then we had the same trainer for last three years. That’s my dawg, I knew he could play at a high level and be a big factor, a big help for our team.”

Q: What’s the differences between playing inside and outside? Can you go back and forth, and do you have a preference of where you go?

Hobbs: “You really just have to change your mindset. That's what it is, when you’re inside you have to change your mindset, changes your rules, it changes what I do. I got to keep in line a little bit more. I have to know where shifts go, all of that stuff. At corner, it's a little bit more, it takes a little bit more athleticism I would say to play corner. But it's football so I think anytime you step out here in the NFL-level it has to be a certain level of focus.”

