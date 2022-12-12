Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders are a disappointing 5-8, and the fantastic Silver and Black fan base are restless.

Hondo, does DC have a 100%green light to change plays at the LOS, or does Josh give him a play or two options? David A.

Derek has the main play call and options afforded him by Josh McDaniels.

Hondo, do you expect Darren (Waller) and Hunter (Renfrow) to return this week? Curtis M.

Yes.

Hondo, I appreciate that you asked about the decision to use man-to-man coverage in Josh McDaniels' press conference. You are respectful to the Raiders but unafraid to ask tough questions. I wouldn't say I like media that are jerks to the team I love, but I also don't respect those in the room who won't ask tough questions. What was your thought on the Raiders going man instead of the zone? Thomas T.

I think those that cover the Raiders daily are fair to the team. I appreciate the kind words. Here was my question of Josh McDaniels and his answer:

Q: Under 30 seconds to go with no timeouts, and you guys go with a press-man coverage. Can you please explain that thought process?

Coach McDaniels: "Yeah, you have multiple choices there, and we chose to at least get tight to him and try to make completing the ball a little bit harder. I don't think we did a great job of executing being on top of the player the way that we would like to. Again, we can always look back at that and choose something else, and we play a softer zone and give them the opportunity to find somebody in some space.

I know the time was a little bit of a factor; they still could have completed a ball and then clocked it and those kinds of things. So, hindsight is always 20/20. And I think for us the message is just going to be whatever the call is; whenever we call zone, man, split safety, post safety, just try to execute it as best we can to try to deny opportunities like that."

Now I will answer your specific question later this week.

I am going to press DC Patrick Graham on it tomorrow. It was the absolute worst call, but blame needs to wait for now. Before I offer an elaborate opinion, he deserves a chance to address it. I am not shy of giving my opinion (I will address it in the next question). Still, it is ignorant to provide an unqualified opinion without seeking information from the source to base it on when it is available.

Hondo, what are the chances that the Raiders will take a QB in the first round of this year's NFL Draft? Keith B.

As of right now, 1%. Never say never, but don't see it at all.

Hondo, I was so excited to hear you say that the Raiders want Josh Jacobs back and that Josh wants to come back. So what is the holdup? Mike M.

It is about numbers now, and they have to make those work.

Hondo, I loved your report about the Raiders/Josh wanting each other. I have a quick question, what would you put the percentage of his return at? Kelly T.

75%

Hondo, since you reported that both my Raiders and Josh Jacobs would like to continue the relationship, should the Raiders hold back on his reps to keep him safe? Jennifer C.

Great question. There are a few things to consider. They are not out of contention, so that would mean, no, don't bench Jacobs. But he also is in the hunt for a rushing title. In my opinion? No.

Hondo, forget football for a second. You seem to genuinely like Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler, personally. They come across as so arrogant, and you don't. What do you see that I don't? Will H.

Josh was arrogant in Denver. Like most of us who had success young, that happens. I do not believe it was who he was, and that is why he failed. He was humbled, as most of us were successful while young. I can tell you that he and Dave are kind, caring, and tremendous men. Great fathers, husbands, sons, and people. There is nothing about them personally not to like. I do not think they have come across one time while in Las Vegas as arrogant. I am with them often and have never seen that. Do they know their plan? Do they believe in that? Certainly, but not one ounce of arrogance.

Hey Hondo, you dumb fat bastard. Why do you always protect him when people ask you about drafting a new QB to get rid of Carrbage? None of the other media do; I hope you choke on a Christmas cookie. You are an ass clown. Chris R.

Chris, does this mean we aren't exchanging Christmas cards? Come on, brother, you need a hug? Bring it in. How did you know I love Christmas cookies?

I want to explain something to you, Chris. My job is to answer people's questions. When I was the first to report when I showed up on the beat in 2020 that Derek was going nowhere, despite numerous reports, I wrote facts. When I started saying in May of 2021 about Davante Adams to the Raiders, I reported what I knew was brewing. I am sorry that so many of you want Derek Carr to go; when I am asked if the franchise has turned on him and is going to draft someone, I know they haven't turned and aren't looking for a first-round QB. If you want me to tell you what you want to hear, I could do that, but that isn't who I am. You see, Chris, I respect you. Despite your inability to communicate like a gentleman or an adult with someone who has an opinion, you don't like. I am in the locker room. I interact with the team. I'm not sure where your vantage point of thought comes from, but I'm pretty certain it isn't inside the headquarters where I am. So, for now, I will keep reporting precisely what I am learning doing my job every day.

Hondo, do you think the Raiders will take a QB in the 2023 NFL Draft? I love your work. M. Lowe

Yes, I expect them to take a QB they can develop as a backup and grow into a future starter. That isn't against Derek; that is wise always to have a future in the pipeline.

Hondo, is there a player, position, or maybe even an instant from the inside that you can point to as far as a concern with the Raiders? I know you have supported Josh (McDaniels) but also fair. Thanks, Scott H.

I think the poor play of Tre'Von Moehrig is very concerning. He has gone backward under this staff. He is making mistakes in 2022 that he didn't make as a rookie in 2021. I know the respect he earned from around the NFL for his play as a rookie. That is very concerning.

Secondly, the defense at the end of the Rams game was brighter than the neon lights of the Las Vegas strip. The called defense is on the coaches, not the players. Combining that call and Moehrig's digression that is coaching. The Raiders defense isn't going to look the same in 2023. I would suspect there will be as many as six-seven new starters, but I can't imagine there not being some coaching changes. I am sorry, you can point to some fundamental player deficiencies, but you can look at the two examples above and fairly ascertain there are coaching deficiencies.

Hondo, I am curious about something that isn't football or X's and O's but more about style. I notice in your question articles you give people who have emails that insult you a place. Why? I appreciate you, Vivian G.

I do that for three reasons. No.1 I never want to take myself too seriously. No.2 it would be unfair to present it like everyone agrees with me and loves me. No. 3 Sometimes, letting ignorant voices be heard speaks to people. I have a love affair with free speech. If someone puts their name on something, I will let them talk. Free speech is not just for those who agree with me. I love the Raider Nation. I work for you all. I don't have to do my job; I get to. It is a blessing, and I appreciate you, even those who want me to choke to death.

The Raiders return to action back home at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 18, 2022, when they host the New England Patriots. That game will kick off at 4:05 p.m. EST/1:05 p.m. PST and can be seen on FOX.

