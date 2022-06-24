Raiders' Perryman has Solidified Himself as a Leader, Defensive Juggernaut

The Las Vegas Raiders' defensive juggernaut Denzel Perryman has solidified himself as a great player, and leader for the Silver and Black.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders had their fair share of misses under the previous regime, but one player that Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler owe Mike Mayock a thank you for is Denzel Perryman.

Perryman has been nothing short of special since dining the Silver and Black, both on the field and off. His leadership to young players, and toughness have inspired teammates and solidified him as the stable QB of the Silver and Black defense.

After practice, Perryman discussed a myriad of subjects. You can watch the video below, but some of the topics include such things as:

· Denzel Perryman talks about the new Josh McDaniels and Patrick Graham regime.

· The new faces and system, and trying to put it together.

· Perryman discusses (jokingly) his desire to try to be a placekicker.

· As a leader, Perryman talks about helping the young players adjust and learn.

· Perryman offers his wisdom on how young players are so different now.

· Does it feel like an entirely new team to Perryman?

· With the new management, how are all the new faces adjusting?

· Perryman is adjusting and learning himself, so he tries to address his thoughts on the new system.

· What does Perryman think of the new DC Patrick Graham?

· Last year he came into the Gus Bradley system, now he is learning a new system himself.

· What are his thoughts on Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones being in front of him on the defensive line?

