Pro Bowl Las Vegas Raiders Denzel Perryman Talks Training Camp

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders have an offense loaded with talent and superstars at every position. But on a roster so loaded on one side of the ball, linebacker Denzel Perryman often is an overlooked superstar.

If you were to meet Perryman on the street, you would notice his body that appears to be chiseled out of granite, but he is nothing like the ferocious Tasmanian Devil that he plays like on the field.

Perryman is warm, kind, funny, and genuinely loves people. He stepped to the microphone to speak on the first day of training camp. You can watch the entire interview below, or read the transcript if you wish:

Linebacker Denzel Perryman

Q: At this stage of your career, is there still nerves and excitement on the eve of training camp?

Perryman: “Yeah, I'm nervous right now. My heart is still beating. It’s like being at the first day of school. You see everybody, get around everybody again, starting all over again. I wouldn't say nervous, but like I said, it’s the first day of school all over again.”

Q: How much are you as a veteran enjoying the teaching approach from the new coaches?

Perryman: “I'm enjoying it. I mean, every day you learn something new. I would say that. It’s going on year eight for me, been in a couple of defenses. I've been in a defense similar to this one. But like I said, you learn something new. Like I felt like I knew their defense and their whole scheme, but it's all a learning curve for us. And just being the veteran player, learning with the young guys and just learning together is a great thing.”

Q: How do you feel like the locker room is handling all the high expectations for this season?

Perryman: “I don't think nobody's paying attention to those expectations. We're just trying to come together and be one football team.”

Q: How important is accountability to this coaching staff?

Perryman: “Everybody got to be accountable. It's 11 players on the field and if I don't do my job, I probably messed up the whole defense. So, that's where that accountability goes into. Everybody got be on their job. It's all a new defense for everybody. It's like a new scheme, so that accountability it's on you to learn the defense. Obviously, we're doing it collectively but when we're not in the building it's on you to do what to do.”

Q: Going into training camp, having an event like the celebrity softball game and building camaraderie there with the Golden Knights and the Raiders, what was that event like?

Perryman: “The softball game and the charity event itself was great. It was good to see how many people came out and support, not only just the Raiders, but the Golden Knights as well. Just been out there with those guys in general was fun. I need to work on my baseball skills, I can tell you that. But other than that, just getting together, two teams coming together for the community, it was awesome.”

Q: There are reports that you're seeking a new contract?

Perryman: “I knew that was coming. To answer that question, my agent Ron Butler is handling that. I just want to play football.”

Q: Do you feel more tied to Las Vegas now that you’ve spent a season here?

Perryman: “A little bit. I feel like I’m still trying to get my feet wet around here. I got traded here. It was something unexpected, but it was a blessing in disguise for me. I mean, I had my best season last year and I’m going to try to pick up on that. But just being here, I ain’t locked in all the way yet. I’m still trying, like I said, get my feet wet.”

Q: What kind of energy are you feeling in the building and with the new regime?

Perryman: “I mean, I'm excited just for the season in general, like I said, it’s new everything. New coaches, new staff, new faces, new scheme and new year. So, energy wise I mean I'm always smiling and high energy. Pretty sure the guys are excited, so I think that's where the energy level comes from…I’m excited for the season. Like y’all said, we got a lot of pieces and y’all expect a lot. We are just going to go out there and play.”

Q: What it's been like so far working with Antonio Pierce?

Perryman: “It's been great. He's a real player's coach. And sometimes, like when he's talking, he gets into it like he's a player and honestly it makes me laugh. But you learn a lot from it. Like, he's very understanding. He played the game, he ran the show, and I'm just taking notes.”

